'Anupamaa' May 18 Episode Spoilers: Will Kavya's Wedding Plans With Vanraj Bear Fruit?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 17 episode showed Vanraj and Anupama's long-awaited divorce being finalized. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 18 May episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 18

In the preview for Anupamaa 18 May episode, fans can see Anupama taking off her nameplate from the cottage everybody has been staying in at the resort. Fans can also see Kavya showing up to the Shah cottage, right after the divorce, with a wedding card for her impending nuptials with Vanraj. Kavya also tells Baa that since Vanraj is divorced now, they shouldn't delay an auspicious event like this.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode: May 17

Anupamaa latest episode on May 17 begins exactly where the last episode ended with Vanraj dropping the pen as he's about to sign divorce papers. Anupama picks up the pen and signs the divorce papers first, and Vanraj follows her lead. The two finally complete the legal formalities and are granted a divorce by the judge.

Samar gets a text telling him the current events and he informs the rest of the family. Everyone except Kavya is upset with the news of Anu and Vanraj's divorce. At the courthouse, Anupama returns her "mangalsutra" to Vanraj saying that since they don't have a relationship anymore, the thread is now an ordinary one. She also talks about how they need to move on to their own paths in life. Anupama even tells Vanraj that they should take a "selfie" for their divorce, since they couldn't when they got married, as there weren't any smartphones back then.

Anupama then tells Vanraj that she wants to be alone for ten minutes before they head back home, and he agrees. Vanraj then runs into Adi, who tries to cheer him up a bit. Meanwhile, Anupama sits on a bench and thinks about everything that happened in the day. As she stands up to leave she steps on a small keychain which says "good luck" and takes it as a sign from Lord Krishna, who she believes is wishing her luck.

Meanwhile Samar and Baa argue over something, while Kavya calls Vanraj and is left disappointment with no response. At the courthouse, Adi tells Anu and Vanraj to have some tea before they can leave and offers some to them while he makes a call on the side. Vanraj on the other hand gives Anupama her medicine, taking care of her for the first time, while the latter asks him why he took 25 years to do so.

Vanraj finally answers Kavya's call and she congratulates him, and in the process hears the tea stall guy in the background. Vanraj hangs up after giving one-word responses, while Kavya wonders why he's still out with Anupama. Vanraj and Anu on the other hand talk candidly about their future with the family, and Vanraj tells Anu that even though he didn't want to divorce her, he didn't want to deny her the one thing she ever asked of him in 25 years.

Anu shows Vanraj the keychain she believes she received from Lord Krishna and the two laugh. On the other hand, Adi gets tensed listening to what Anupama's reports say. He then looks at the Anu and Vanraj bonding and thinks about how he should break the news as Anupama is already in pain due to her quite recent divorce.

Image - Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram

