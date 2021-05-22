'Anupamaa' May 22 Episode Spoiler: Clash Between Anupamaa And Vanraj Over Samar?

Popular Star Plus show Anupamaa is currently the serial with the highest TRP due to its engaging storyline and focus on how Anupamaa, a middle-class woman, lives life on her own terms after her divorce from her husband Vanraj. In the latest episode, the Shah family was exposed to Nandini's truth after which Baa got angry. The engagement is on the verge of getting cancelled. Read to know about Anupamaa May 22 episode spoilers.

A look at Anupamaa spoilers

In Anupamaa 22 May episode, things will go south for Nandini and Samar. While everybody is angry that Anupamaa was aware of Nandini's truth and yet she decided to hide it. On the other hand, Leela takes the stand that she will not accept Nandini as a daughter-in-law. She is supported by Kavya as well as Vanraj. The episode will take a turn when Vanraj starts accusing Anupamaa and tells her that she is wrong. The audience will also get to see a conversation between Vanraj and Samar, which is interrupted by Anupamaa.

Although, things will heat up when Leela tells Anupamaa that she has no right to make a decision for the family as she is no more a part of it. This breaks her heart after which, she talks about how women are not afraid of divorce but of the changes that happen after it. Vanraj warns Samar and asks him to go stay with his mother. Now, we will have to wait and see, what Samar is going to decide. Will he stay with the Shah family or go with his mother?

A look at Anupamaa latest episode

In May 21 episode, the audience got to see a conversation between Nandini and Anupamaa. Just before the engagement, Nandini reveals that she can not become a mother. To which, the Shah family appears to be shocked and not in support of her getting married to Samar. This only pushes Anupamaa to take Nandini's stand, where she says that they can always opt for adoption. Baa overhears the conversation and is infuriated with it. Everyone in the Shah family goes against Samar, Nandini and Anupamaa.

IMAGE: Still from Anupamaa

