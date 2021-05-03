'Anupamaa' May 3 Episode Spoilers: Will Anupama Be Alright? Who Will Vanraj Choose?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly. The latest episode of Anupamaa on May 1 showed Anupama confronting her family who hid her illness from her. She tells the family how they shouldn't have hidden something so big from her. Read here to find out what will happen next in the next episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 3

From the preview of Anupamaa May 3 episode, fans can see Kavya hitting a ball, hanging on the branch of a tree. Kavya can be seen swinging the bat in anger as Dr Advaith Khanna helps her feel better and can be heard telling her that she has to calm down or her anger will make her unwell. Vanraj can be seen talking to the duo, as Advaith tells him to choose between the two women, Anupama and Kavya. Vanraj can be seen thinking about the matter and unable to decide when Toshu screams for his mother in the background.

Anupamaa latest episode update (May 1)

Before Anupamaa May 3 episode, Anu confronted her family about her illness on May 1 episode. She walked into the room when her family members were talking about bringing some herbs; on her arrival they all started talking about all the fun they're going to have at the resort. Anu listens to each and every person who nare laughing to make her feel better, while planning various activities.

She then laughs bitterly and confronts her family disappointed, saying they shouldn't have hidden this from her. She also tells her family that despite what they might think, she can handle such news and is very strong as she is a mother. After a huge argument with Vanraj and others, Baa finally offers Anu some of her favourite snacks which she has especially made for her.

The family can be seen singing and dancing happily with one another after sorting things out, as Kavya looks at them, jealously. Kavya meets Dr Advaith Khanna who asks her why she's upset, and is then told by the former that she's angry. Advaith then tells her to vent her frustration out on a ball and gives a bat to go along with it. Meanwhile, Vanraj apologises to Anupama for everything and tells her that he feels guilty about her disease.

Vanraj tells Anu that he feels responsible for her condition, to which she tells him that he is mistaken. She also tells him that love, hurt and pain are a part of all relationships and that nobody can stop fate. Vanraj then talks about trying to make Anu happy and asks if there's anything he can do. The May 1 Anupamaa latest episode ends with Anu telling a shocked Vanraj that he should marry Kavya, as that will make the former happy.

Image source - Sudhanshu Pandey Instagram