Anupamaa May 31 Episode Spoilers: Kavya Badmouths The Family, Anupama Overhears Everything

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 29 episode showed Kavya preparing for her wedding with Vanraj, but without any support from the family. She also tries to humiliate Anupama, only to be insulted herself. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa May 31 episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 31

In the preview of Anupamaa May 31 episode, fans can see Baa telling Vanraj that if he does not want to marry Kavya, he should simply back out. On the other hand, Kavya tells Rakhi that her wedding will go through, no matter what. Rakhi then loudly talks about how Kavya only wants to settle the scores between herself and everyone in Vanraj's family. She then proceeds to tell her that everybody might call her "a snake" but Kavya is the one who is truly venomous.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 29)

Anupamaa latest episode begins with Kavya cheekily asking Anupama to apply mehendi on her hand, and in turn to write Vanraj's name on her hand. Anupama tries to decline but Kavya then forces her, and Anupama then proceeds to mess with her as well. She tells her she's going to write Kavya's entire name along with Vanraj's on her hand, eventually making Kavya back out of the whole thing.

Anupama then leaves, telling Kavya that people have to be a certain way, because if the world believes them to be to be "too good" they try to walk all over them, and she won't be one of those people. On the other hand, Vanraj asks his father for advice about his impending nuptials, confessing how he doesn't want to go through with it. Baapuji then tells admonishes him, and tells him that he must not make the mistake of walking away again since this is wedding is the reason why everybody has gone through all of these troubles and hangs up.

On the day of the wedding, Anupama wakes up from a very bad dream. While Toshu informs the family that Vanraj hasn't slept all night, Kavya calls out to Baa and the others for her "haldi" ceremony. Baa then insults Kavya, and tells her that the family is not happy with their union and will not attend the wedding or the ceremony. Kavya refuses to give up and asks a passing Anupama if she can attend the ceremony, while the family listens.

Anupama tells Kavya that she has the time, but not much interest. Kavya then asks Baa to support her, telling her that one can run away from their destiny. Baa tells her that she will tolerate her once she's married to Vanraj but she doesn't have to be happy about it or celebrate, and leaves. As all family members leave, Rakhi is left standing with Kavya. The former tells the latter that nobody loves her, including the groom, since he didn't show up to her defense either. However, Kavya decides to conduct her own "haldi" ceremony without anyone's help, and applies tumeric on herself.

