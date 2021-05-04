'Anupamaa' May 4 Episode Spoiler: Will Vanraj Really Cancel His Divorce?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. The latest episode of Anupamaa on May 3 showed Anupamaa who was taking on too many tasks all by herself in spite of being ill while Kavya fought with Vanraj because of his indecisiveness regarding his impending divorce. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 4 May episode.

A peek into Anupamaa spoilers: May 4

From the preview of Anupamaa 4 May episode, fans can see Vanraj and Anu both getting a call from their respective lawyers regarding their impending divorce. The lawyer supposedly tells him that the date for his divorce from Anu has finally arrived. Vanraj seemingly tells his lawyer that he doesn't want a divorce at all and if it is possible to "cancel" it. Kavya hears this conversation and loses it, and yells at him saying he has to get a divorce.

Anu on the other hand, tells Vanraj that Baa is going to announce the union of Samar and Nandini tomorrow. She also tells a shocked Vanraj, that as soon as that's done, they must announce their divorce the very next day and go to the court to complete the proceedings.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode update (May 3)

Anupamaa latest episode on May 3, begins with Anu telling Vanraj that she wants to end their story before her life ends at least, since it's already over. Advaith, on the other hand, is trying to help a fuming Kavya control her anger. He gives her a bat and asks her to hit the ball hanging from the tree as hard as she can, in order to vent out her anger. The two engage in friendly banter and are soon joined by Vanraj.

The arrival of Vanraj incites new drama, as Advaith says he didn't know that they were together before. Kavya tells him that she doesn't know either, and Vanraj asks her to stop. The two argue, and Advaith breaks it up, telling Kavya that she needs to control her anger and that Vanraj must choose between Anu and Kavya. As he thinks about it, Samar shouts for his mother and a panicked Vanraj immediately rushes to her aid.

They find out that Anu was simply trying to pluck mangoes and fell off the tree, at which Baa gets annoyed since she just happened to mention that she wanted some 'Aamras'. Kavya on the other hand is left irritated once again, as Mamaji cracks a few jokes at her expense inadvertently comparing her to Anu. Nandini and Samar on the other hand, want to get married and are indulging in some sweet moments together.

Nandini then playfully runs away and decides to hide, as Samar looks for her but finds Advaith instead, who asks the couple some random compatibility questions. He leaves giving them advice. Vanraj goes to Anu as she's cutting mangoes and eats a few slices, the two begin talking and laughing. Kavya witnesses this as well and gets angry again. Anu tells Vanraj that they should get Samar and Nandini married before they get desperate and do something stupid. The episode ends with Vanraj agreeing with the decision and Anu extremely happy with his approval.

Promo Image source - Still from Anupamaa