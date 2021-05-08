Anupamaa May 7 Episode Written Update: Kavya Opens Up On Anupama And Vanraj's Divorce

In Anupamaa May 7 episode, Vanraj talks to Advit about his relationship with Anupamaa. While Anupamaa and Vanraj perform rituals for Samar's engagement, Kavya reveals that Anupamaa and Vanraj are getting a divorce. Here is the written update for Anupamaa 7th May 2021 full episode.

Vanraj and Advit talk about Anupamaa when Vanraj says he cannot leave Anupamaa in this condition. Advit tells Vanraj that there is huge baggage of betrayal and sorrows upon Anupamaa that's why she wants a divorce. Vanraj says he wants to be with Anupamaa and asks Advit if it is his fault. Advit instead blames their thinking and says he should think about what Anupamaa wants. Advit also says Vanraj can be Anupamaa's friend and help her with her life. Vanraj asks if he wants to be more than a friend for Anupamaa when Advit suggests Vanraj start over with a new story and forget what happened in the past.

Anupamaa goes to Kavya's room to invite her for Samar and Nandini's engagement. When Kavya suggests Anupamaa talk to Nandini's mother, Anupama says she had already informed her. Anupamaa gives a gift to Kavya and asks her if she would come. Kavya then thinks she has to do something to break Anupamaa and Vanraj's bond and says she would definitely come.

The next day, Anupamaa prepares for the rituals of Nandini and Samar's engagement. Baa asks Anupamaa if something is troubling her when Vanraj enters. Baa informs Anupamaa and Vanraj that they have to perform the rituals together to which Anupamaa agrees. Kavya, on the other hand, thinks she has given too much time to Vanraj.

Anupamaa and her family begin the rituals for Nandini and Samar's engagement. Samar's grandparents educate them about the importance of several rituals. Kinjal surprises Anupamaa as she finally manages to come with Dolly. Baa then asks Nandini and Samar to promise each other to be with each other for their whole life. She then asks Vanraj and Anupamaa to perform the next ritual. Kavya sees them from a distance and wonders why Anupamaa did not inform her family about her divorce.

Kavya interrupts the rituals and informs the family they will have to cancel the engagement. When everyone asks Kavya why she is interrupting her niece's engagement, Kavya goes to Anupamaa and Vanraj to perform a ritual. She then declares Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce in front of the family. Watch Anupamaa latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

