'Anupamaa' May 7 Spoilers: Will Kavya Succeed In Stopping Samar & Nandini's Engagement?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa May 6 episode shows Kavya and Vanraj arguing over his divorce as he tells his lawyer he doesn't want it anymore, while Anu seeemingly does. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa May 7 episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 7

From the preview of Anupamaa May 7 episode, fans can see Vanraj and Anupama all dressed up for Samar and Nandini's engagement. The two can be seen performing traditional rituals for the ceremony together, while the rest of the family also looks overjoyed. Fans can also see Kavya interrupting the festivities to inform everybody that the engagement will have to be "cancelled" while smiling.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode update (May 6)

Anupamaa May 6 episode begins with a fight between Kavya and Vanraj. Kavya, who heard every word of Vanraj's phone call with his lawyer, walks towards him and furiously asks him why he's doing this. Vanraj also argues saying he doesn't want to put any more stress on Anu or his family by asking for a divorce right now. Kavya yells at Vanraj saying he has to get a divorce, to which Vanraj tells her that he doesn't take orders from her. He finally walks away saying he won't take a divorce, and nobody can force him to do so, leaving behind a hurt and angry Kavya.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family is having fun and playing games, when Baa remembers that the reason they're all here is Anupama's illness. She begins to cry but is consoled by Anu who says that even though times are bad right now, she will not accept defeat and neither should Baa. Vanraj, on the other hand, looks at the family having fun from afar and realises that divorcing Anu would mean the end of all the fun they have together. He also imagines Anupama pleading with him to not let her die and hugs her, only to realise it wasn't real.

In the evening, Samar gets a text from Nandini asking him to meet her in the garden near the gate. He walks over only to find a surprise in the form of a fully decorated garden. The two spend quality time together, as Nandini tells him that Samar should tell Anu about her past. He says he will think about it, and asks her to dance with him.

Anu asks for a divorce

On the other hand, Kavya calls Anu's lawyer who in turn calls Anu. As the family sits for dinner together, Kavya spies on them by way of Baa's binoculars. She wonders why Anu won't answer her phone. She finally does and gets news about the divorce from her lawyer. She calls Vanraj aside asks him why he didn't tell her what was going on, who in turn tells her that he doesn't want a divorce, however, Anu says she does.

She tells him that Baa is going to announce the union of Samar and Nandini tomorrow. She also tells a shocked Vanraj, that as soon as that's done, they must announce their divorce the very next day and go to the court to complete the proceedings. She walks away, leaving behind a tensed-looking Vanraj.

Everybody goes back to dinner, including Samar and Nandini however, Vanraj is nowhere to be seen. Pakhi asks for Vanraj, and Advaith decides to go check on him. Anupama on the other hand nervously drops a glass of water which breaks and then begins picking up the pieces with her bare hands. Kavya, on the other hand, puts her trust in Anupama instead of Vanraj as she knows that Anu will keep her promise to her and force Vanraj to get a divorce. Advaith finds Vanraj sitting on the stairs, and joins him. He begins to play his flute, as Vanraj begins to sing to its tune while remembering everything that has happened so far.

Image: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

