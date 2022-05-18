'Anupamaa': Netizens Get Emotional As Anuj Ties The Knot With Anupama After 27 Years

One of the most popular ongoing Indian television serials Anupamaa is trending on social media for a jovial episode that has stolen the hearts of the netizens. Based on the life of the selfless and caring woman Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly, who goes to several lengths to sacrifice her needs to fulfil the wishes of her family, has finally found happiness after being trampled on by her partner for years.

On the other hand, after pinning over her and waiting for 27 years, Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna, has finally married the girl of his dreams, Anupama. With the promise to love her for life and selflessly, Anuj tied the knot in a lavish ceremony. Netizens are having a hard time containing themselves as they eagerly waited for the beloved duo to make things official.

Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupama tie the knot

In the latest episode of the popular serial, Rupali Ganguly's Anupama donned a stunning Gujrati style traditional bridal attire. She was decked in heavy jewellery to add to her regal look. On the other hand, Anuj matched her elegant attire with his regal sherwani. The episode was filled with laughter, happiness, dance and overwhelming chemistry between the two actors on screen.

In no time, the hashtags #RupaliGanguly, #AnujKapadia, #Anupamaa and #MaAnKiShaadi started trending on Twitter as netizens rejoiced their union. Many complimented Rupali Ganguly's bridal look dubbing her the most beautiful bride on television. Many also swooned over Anuj's chemistry with Anupama and how in love he appeared during their nuptials.

27 YEARS.



I'd not say he waited, cuz all he did was love her. And If she'd be happy where she was, he'd be the happiest.



He never had hope neither the need to have anyone else in his life, for he had HER.

Always there with him, within him.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/W8EGy9iZdS — 🎭 (@Main_Khamakha) May 18, 2022

——anuj ke maa ke ghungroo 🥺❤️



loved it how even Anuj's mother's presence was shown in the wedding, oh she must be so so happily crying from heaven and blessing her kanhaiya and anu 😭💫❤️🌸#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/1CeGpkGg7B — 𝗔.(Team Ladke waale 😎💫) (@chalmerijaanx) May 18, 2022

One netizen wrote, ''Straight from the pages of a historical drama the most beautiful and royal bride and groom of itv'' while another wrote, ''#Anupamaa is Most prettiest bride ever!! Can't get over from this gorgeous bride anytime soon!''.

Additionally, many also expressed happiness for Anuj as he finally married Anupama after waiting for her for 27 years. One netizen wrote, ''He gave her back her ENTIRE WORLD before taking her away to THEIR WORLD She made sure HIS MAA was w/THEM, smiling & crying happy tears from above Nothing could have been more IMMACULATELY BEAUTIFUL! A wedding embraced & blessed by the past, present & future!''

It all started wit Maa ki aashirwad .. ❤️❤️ the way makers bring back these small small memories which are emotions to us 🥹🥹 @ketswalawalkar take a bow frm all of us for giving us the emotional connection wit d show as always..#Anupamaa #MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/qNpfONPgwZ — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) May 18, 2022

PATIENTS Attracts HAPPINESS 💕💖💗❤️❣️



27 long years & hell of a traumatic life meets the light at the end of the tunnel 🤧🤧#MaAnKiShaadi #RupaliGanguly#anupamaa pic.twitter.com/cq95Tdp633 — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) May 18, 2022

If you're #anupamaa and life gives you your Anuj don waste 27 yrs grab him ASAP and be his #maAn

Coz he might not wait like #AnujKapadia did for his Anu #MaAnKiShaadi #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/ZccT22Hvnt — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) May 18, 2022

Image: Twitter/@umit_kr/Bran2L