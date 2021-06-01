'Anupamaa' New Promo Gives A Glimpse Of Kavya-Vanraj's Wedding; Anu To Begin A New Journey

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is high on drama as Kavya is desperate to tie the knot with Vanraj. While the latter is undergoing too much stress and mixed emotions, his girlfriend is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the rituals. And now, as per the latest promo shared by the makers of the family drama, looks like Vanraj has returned to the resort to marry Kavya in the presence of all his family members.

Watch Anupamaa new promo:

The makers of the show dropped an intriguing video on Monday night which gave a sneak peek into Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding. The duo had their garlands on them and looked like their rituals had ended. Moreover, Pakhi, Baa, Rakhi, Samar, Nandini, Dolly and Toshu were also present at the event.

The twist came to light when Anupamaa brought her box full of jewellery and gave it away to Kavya. Leela fumed over her and told her that it wasn’t the right decision. However, Kavya was quick to snatch it away from Anu. Later, the latter also asked her to keep it safe and taunted Vanraj to take care of his responsibilities and most importantly loyalty, and went on to wish him “All the best”.

As soon as she left, Vanraj was all set to apply sindoor to Kavya’s forehead but his expression didn’t seem to be a happy one. This new twist received mixed reviews from viewers. A user wrote, “So grown-up kids will stay with father and his new wife and leave their mom alone,” whereas another fan opined, “Kavya, an independent woman, why she is after a person who is unemployed, father of three children.”

The Anupamaa cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Arvind Vaidya, Rushad Rana, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Apurva Agnihotri, Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale, Nidhi Shah, Tassnim Sheikh, Aashish Mehrotra and Sudhanshu Pandey, among others. The team has been shooting for the episodes in Goa. All the actors keep sharing BTS pics and videos from the sets of the drama. Recently, Madalsa had teased fans with some inside pictures from her on-screen wedding.

IMAGE: STAR PLUS/ MADALSA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

