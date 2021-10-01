'Anupamaa' October 1, 2021, Written Update & Spoiler: Vanraj Taunts Anuj And Anupamaa

The latest episode of Anupamaa sees Anuj reveal how he wanted to beat Vanraj up when he was getting married to Anupama. While Anuj and Vanraj talk about Anuj's love for Anupamaa, Kavya and Anupamaa try to take them to their respective rooms. Here is the written update of Anupamaa October 1, 2021, episode.

Anupamaa October 1 update

Anupamaa episode on October 1 begins with Anuj telling Vanraj why he could not confess his love to Anupamaa. Anuj revealed he reached Anupamaa's house when she was getting married. He could not confess his love to her and kept feeling for her for 26 years. Drunk Vanraj then asks Anuj if he looked good on his wedding day. Kavya and Anupamaa both look for Anuj and Vanraj. However, Vanraj and Ajun continue to talk about love. Vanraj asks Anuj how he still loves Anupamaa. Anuj replies his name has Anupamaa's name due to which he can never forget her. Kavya and Anupamaa find Vanraj and Anuj and try to take them to their rooms. Anuj and Vanraj refuse to go to their rooms and hug each other. Anupamaa yells at the two of them, and Kavya takes away Vanraj.

Anupamaa takes Anuj to his room

Anupamaa urges Anuj to go to his room. When Anuj does not get up, Anupamaa thinks of a plan. Anupamaa brings a luggage trolley and asks Anuj to get on it. Anuj agrees and watches Anupamaa take him to his room. Anuj recites a poem for Anupamaa, but Anupamaa fails to understand it. When Anupamaa asks him to tell her what he is saying, Anuj says he will tell her some rather time. Anupama feeds Anuj some curd and leaves.

Vanraj and Anuj cannot remember anything

The next morning, Ba mother gets angry at Anupamaa for not picking her call. Anupamaa goes to wake Anuj and leaves Anuj stunned. As he opens his door, he finds Anupamaa standing at her door. On the other hand, Rakhi tries to provoke Ba against Anupamaa. Vanraj and Anuj cannot remember what they did the other night. When Kavya tells them they were lying on the corridor. Vanraj recalls Anupamaa telling him she can do whatever she wants to. Vanraj apologises to Anuj for ruining his trip to Mumbai. When he taunts Anupamaa and Anuj, Anupamaa slams him for his backward thinking.

