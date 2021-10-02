Anupamaa October 2, 2021, Written Update: Anu Kicks Out Rakhi Dave From Shah House

Anupamaa 2 October 2021 episode begins with Anu apologising to Anuj for Vanraj’s misbehaviour while Anuj asks her not to feel sorry. He then asks her if she is fine to which Anu says that she now has a habit of listening to Vanraj’s taunts. Anu then asks Anuj to get ready for the meeting while Anuj says sorry to her if he misbehaved with her yesterday while being drunk. Anu then says that a person will only misbehave while being drunk when he or she cannot misbehave while being sober.

Anupamaa 2 October 2021 written update:

Rakhi Dave arrives at the Shah house

Meanwhile, Rakhi arrives at the Shah House to meet Anu and Vanraj while Baa tells her that they are not at home and she will let her know when they arrive. Rakhi then says that she will wait for them. She then walks towards Baa’s swing while the latter warns her not to sit on that. Rakhi still sits on the swing and makes Baa furious. Meanwhile, Anu sees that she has several missed calls from Baa when Vanraj tells her that Rakhi has arrived at the house to get the money so they need to pack their bags and return soon. Anu then worries about the meeting she has to attend and also thinks about how will they manage to arrange for the money.

Kinjal reminds Rakhi of their deal

On the other hand, Kinjal tells Rakhi to leave and reminds her that they decided to return the money after the cafe and academy were sold. Rakhi then says that she has now forgotten everything and will only leave the house when she meets Anu and Vanraj. Rakhi then shows them her new nameplate and even breaks Baa’s necklace. Baa and Bapuji then begin to gather pieces of the necklace when Anu and Vanraj arrive. Vanraj then shots at her while Anu puts a cheque on the nameplate. She warns her not to return to the house and even says that even Kinjal will never visit her. Vanraj then throws away her nameplate and tells Rakhi to leave the house. Rakhi then leaves feeling humiliated while Anu asks Samar to get the holy water. Rakhi then decides to avenge Anu for insulting her.

