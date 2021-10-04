'Anupamaa' October 4, 2021, Written Update: Baa Tears Down Anu’s Invitation Card

Anupamaa October 4, 2021, episode begins with Anu showing the invitation card to Baa while the latter telling her to remove it in front of her. Vanraj then sees the card and gets shocked to see Anu and Anuj’s names together and taunts Anu to which the latter tells him that he is angry because her name is written not because her name is written next to Anuj. Anu then urges Baa to come to the pooja ceremony.

Anupamaa October 4, 2021, written update:

Baa tears the card down

As Anu asks Baa to accompany her to the ceremony, Baa tears the invitation card and says that nobody will attend the pooja. Anu says that she will go while Bapuji and Mamaji say that they too will attend the ceremony. Even Kinjal says that she, Samar and Pakhi will join Anu at the ceremony and leave Baa, Vanraj and Kavya shocked. Bapuji then tells Baa that she only said Anu is her daughter but never accepted her as one. Later, Kavya escalates Baa’s tension by saying that they will soon have to attend Anu and Anuj’s wedding. On the other hand, Anuj talks to GK about how Anu must be struggling at her home after showing the invitation card to the family. GK then tells Anuj that Anu will handle everything and then asks him to propose to her but he refuses.

Devika and GK tease Anuj

On the other hand, as Anuj, Devika and GK wait for the Shah family, Devika and GK tease Anuj for eagerly waiting for Anu. Soon Anu, Bapuji, Kinjal, Pakhi and Samar arrive for the ceremony and they all see that Anu and Anuj are wearing the same coloured clothes. Anuj then asks Anu to take a selfie with him to which she agrees. At home, Kavya taunts Baa and Vanraj that now the society will talk about Anu and Anuj. Baa then tells Vanraj to do something about it to which he says that he cannot go to the pooja and fight with her. Meanwhile, a courier guy arrives with an envelope that has a notice inside. Vanraj reads it and thinks that Anu should not have done this. On the other hand, Samar gets emotional on seeing Anu getting the respect she always deserved. Kinjal then thanks Devika for staying by Anu’s side as Anuj and Anu sit for the pooja. The episode ends when Vanraj, Kavya and Baa enter the ceremony furiously.

