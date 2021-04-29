'Anupamaa' Producer Rajan Shahi Celebrates 'hattrick' With Apurva Agnihotri

Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular daily soaps in India. The show is popular because of its relatable characters and engaging storyline. Anupamaa's cast recently saw a new entrant in popular actor Apurva Agnihotri. Sudhanshu Pandey who plays one of the lead roles in Anupamaa's cast had recently shared a picture with the actor and welcomed him on the sets. The show’s producer Rajan Shahi yesterday took to his official Instagram handle and shared that he is celebrating a hattrick with Apurva Agnihotri. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Rajan Shahi's hattrick with Apurva Agnihotri

Rajan Shahi is the producer of the popular daily soap Anupamaa. Apurva Agnihotri recently joined the Anupamaa's cast as Advait. Rajan Shahi took to his official Instagram handle and shared that it is a hattrick with actor Apurva Agnihotri as they have previously worked on two occasions. Rajan shared a couple of pictures with Apurva Agnihotri and talked about the actor in a long heartfelt caption of the post. Rajan Shahi shared that he had first worked with the actor in the first daily soap that he directed, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. The show made Apurva Agnihotri a household name with his character of Armaan.

He featured opposite Mona Singh in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. Rajan Shahi called that an enriching and brilliant experience. Rajan Shahi has also worked with Apurva in Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai. It was the first show of Shahi as a producer. In the caption, Rajan called Apurva Agnihotri a gem of an actor and human being and shared that he is extremely happy and proud to be working with Apurva in their third venture together with Anupamaa. Here is a look at Rajan Shahi’s Instagram post about his and Apurva Agnihotri's latest project, Anupamaa.

Anupamaa's Advait

Apurva Agnihotri's latest daily soap Anupamaa sees him in the role of Dr. Advait Khanna. His character is a neurologist, a motivational speaker, and also the owner of a wellness centre with a traumatic past. Talking about the character, Rajan Shahi shared that, “A LOT OF ADVAIT CHARACTER HAS BEEN ETCHED OUT AND WRITTEN AS I PERCIEVE HIM IN REAL LIFE.. FOR ME APURVA IS ADVAIT AND VICE VERSA.. CALM COMPOSED A LOT OF DEPTH NON JUDGEMENTAL SERENITY AND AT THE SAME TIME WITH LOT OF ENERGY SPUNK AND SUPRISES..” Anupamaa's Advait is expected to bring in several twists and turns in the current plot of the show.

Image Credits: Rajan Shahi Instagram