'Anupamaa': Rupali Ganguly Posts Pics With Gaurav Khanna, Asks Fans For A Hashtag For Them

Rupali Ganguly is riding high on the success of Anupamaa, as it continues to be one of the most popular television shows in India. The show follows the rollercoaster journey of the titular character as she rises from her trials and tribulations to become a strong-headed woman. Recently, the show witnessed a new entrant, actor Gaurav Khanna, essaying the role of Anupamaa's former batchmate and a business tycoon Anuj Kapadia. The buzz surrounding his entry had tickled the audience's curiosity, with the makers releasing several posters marking a drastic twist in the show.

Rupali and Khanna's characters are already a buzzing hit and recently, Rupali took to her Instagram inviting fans to decide upon their 'Anu and Anuj' hashtags.

Rupali Ganguly lets fans decide interesting hashtags

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Tuesday, September 7, Ganguly uploaded an adorable backstage photo with Khanna, in which the duo can be seen adorned in ethnic wear. While Rupali looks gorgeous in a bright pink and blue lehenga with heavy jewellery, Gaurav's faint white and gold sherwani look is no less. As they pose for a festive sequence in the show, Rupali thanked her fans for showering love on the duo. "Thank u so much for the immense love for Anuj and Anupamaa ❤️🙏🏻", she wrote.

Further inviting interesting suggestions for creating their characters' hashtags, Rupali added, "Need u all to decide on their #hashtag #MaAn ( Anupa”Ma” and “An”uj ….) OR #anuJ - ( the first three letters common Anu and Anuj ka J ) Pls tell in the comments below ❤️🙏🏻 Do watch Anupamaa at 10 pm Monday to Saturday @starplus ❤️". Take a look.

Anuj Kapadia's entry has toppled events in the show. It can be seen that his character is ready to buy the Shah family's godown, but Vanraj and Kavya are left shocked after reading the documents. Fans will have to watch the upcoming episodes to see the events that follow.

Rupali Ganguly welcomes Gaurav Khanna to Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly keeps updating her Instagram feed frequently, sharing her show's updates. Last week, the actor welcomed Gaurav Khanna with a photo from the show's set. In the caption, she asked her followers to welcome the actor, and wrote, "Swag se Karoji inka Swagat 🙏🏻🥰 Welcome the suave and handsome Anuj Kapadia to Anupmaa ki kahaani💫💥."

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, Anupamaa airs on Starplus as well as Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm.

(IMAGE- Rupali Ganguly/ INSTA)