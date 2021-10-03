'Anupamaa': Rupali Ganguly Romances With Gaurav Khanna On' Raatan Lambiyaa' Song; Watch

The Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguli has shared a romantic video with her co-star Gaurav Khanna wherein the two are dancing on the Shershaah song, Raatan Lambiyaan. Taking to Instagram, the actor has shared a short video featuring Gaurav and her in which they can be seen grooving to the beats of the soulful song, Raatan Lambiyaan, as they look into each other's eyes. While Rupali adorns a saree like her character in the TV show, Gaurav wore a traditional kurta.

However, it is not confirmed whether the act is a rehearsal or just performed for Instagram reels.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote,"Anuj aur Anupamaa’s version of Raatan lambiyaan…Thoda pyaar aur thoda sharmana!

P.S. Dont miss the guest appearance in #MaAn’s love story who is surely taking away the spotlight,(sic)"

Watch the video here:

Rupali often shares updates from her popular television show, Anupamaa, on her social media handles. In the show, the actor essays the titular role of Anupamaa, while Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj, the love interest of Anupamaa. Earlier, Rupali had posted a picture of herself with her two elderly co-stars from the show. "Anuj and Anupamaa with the two teenagers ❤️ Baapuji and GK ❤️Happy weekend people 🤗❤️THU THU THU", she captioned the post.

See the post here:

More about Anupamaa

The popular show Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead role. The show is centred around a woman named Anupamaa, who sacrificed her dreams to raise her family. However, she decides to live her life on her own terms and leave her husband, when she finds him cheating on her. The show's episodes are also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the latest episode of the show, Anu(Rupali) apologises to Anuj(Gaurav) for Vanraj’s( Sudhanshu) misbehaviour while Anuj asks her to not feel sorry. He then asks her if she is fine to which Anu says that she now has a habit of listening to Vanraj’s taunts. Anu then asks Anuj to get ready for the meeting while Anuj says sorry to her if he misbehaved with her yesterday while being drunk. Anu then says that a person will only misbehave while being drunk when he or she cannot misbehave while being sober.

(Image: Gauravkhannaofficial_Instagram)