'Anupamaa' Sept 23, 2021 Written Update: Anu Decides To Accompany Anuj For Mumbai Trip

Anupamaa September 23, 2021: The episode begins with the Shah family at Anuj’s place when the latter arrives with snacks and serves them. Kinjal then asks him to let her serve the snacks but he denies it and says that they are his guests. As he serves the snacks to everyone, Samar observes him and tells Nandini that so far he has only seen Anu serving everyone and it is the first time when he sees someone else serving food to her.

Anupamaa September 23, 2021 written update:

Anuj reveals he cooked all the dishes

As everyone begins to eat, they all praise the cook to which Anuj says that he will bring the cook. He then goes inside and comes back revealing that he cooked everything by himself. On hearing this, the entire Shah family gets surprised while GK reveals that Anuj learnt cooking from him and he has now become an expert in cooking. Anu then says that she will now feel scared to cook for her family. As everyone praise Anuj’s cooking skills, Anu recalls that she once heard in college that Anuj was great at arm wrestling.

Toshu and Vanraj arrive at Anuj’s place

As Anu praises Anuj’s arm wrestling skills, Vanraj hears it and challenges Anuj to compete with him. Anuj then refuses to wrestle with him but Toshu and Pakhi insist. Even GK tells Anuj to compete to which they both sit facing each other with a table in between. As the competition begins, everyone sees a cut-throat competition between Anuj and Vanraj while Anu watches them furiously. As Samar takes Anuj’s side, Toshu tells him to cheer for his own father but Samar reminds him of the time when everyone was against Anu.

Anu agrees to accompany Anuj on the business trip to Mumbai

As the arm wrestling competition between Anuj and Vanraj become intense, Vanraj turns out as the winner. Anuj then says that if he knew that Vanraj was good at arm wrestling, he wouldn’t have competed with him. GK then praises Anuj for his efforts. Later on, Anuj informs Anu that they have to attend a meeting in Mumbai and asks her whether she will be able to accompany him or not. Baa then intervened and says that there is no need for her to go while Toshu backs her saying that Anu will not go with him. Anuj then tells Toshu that his mother is old enough to make her own decisions and then asks Anu to reveal her decision. Anu then agrees to it leaving Baa, Vanraj and Toshu in shock. As they reach home, Baa yells at Anu asking her to focus on her work and not worry about the family anymore.

Image: Instagram/@anupamaa_x_fanpage