'Anupamaa' September 1, 2021 Written Update: Kavya Regrets Giving Cheque To Rakhi

Anupamaa September 1: The episode begins with Nandini feeling guilty for not revealing the truth to Samar while Anu consoles her not to worry about him. Anu further asks Nandini what her ex-boyfriend, Rohan returned. Nandini then leaves while Anu prays for the well-being of her kids. Meanwhile, Rakhi thinks about how the Shah family arranged for the money in such a short span of time and plans to sue them if their cheque gets bounced.

Anupamaa September 1, 2021 written update:

Kavya realises her mistake

Later, Anu receives a voice message from Devika in which she informs her that she has good news and wants to tell her in person. As Anu is gets confused on hearing the message, Kavya and Vanraj return home. They speak to Baa and Bapuji and inform them that Anuj Kapadia is no longer interested in their property after which they are left shocked. Bapuji then asks the reason behind it and then tells Vanraj not to worry as they will sell it to someone else. Meanwhile, Anu walks in and Kavya taunts her by saying that this happened because of her evil eye. Vanraj then tells her to shut up as it happened because of Kavya’s overconfidence by giving the cheque to Rakhi before the deal was finalised.

Kavya asks Anu to get the cheque from Rakhi

As kavya realises her mistake, she tells Anu to get the cheque back to which Anu says that it is her mistake and only she should handle it. Meanwhile, Kinjal arrives with the cheque in her hand to which everyone gets shocked. Anu then asks Kinjal whether Rakhi put up a deal to call her to the penthouse in return for the cheque, she says that she tricked her mother and then got the cheque. Kavya then thanks her after which Kinjal says that in return, Rakhi has asked to return the money in one month. Vanraj appreciates her efforts and tells everyone that he will call the real estate agent and try to sell the property.

Devika informs Anu about the college reunion

Devika walks in and greets everyone and praises Anu that she looks more pretty. She then says that will take her to the college reunion where most of their friends will be coming. Vanraj then gets annoyed and says that Devika takes Anu out every time she comes. Anu then says that she does not want to go but Kinjal and Bapuji insist on her. Meanwhile, Nandini keeps calling Samar but the latter does not answer after which she calls Rohan and tells him to meet. On the other hand, Pakhi and Kinjal select a dress for Anu that she will wear for the reunion. They both then help Anu get ready and choose a beautiful saree for her.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM