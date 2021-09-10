Anupamaa September 10, 2021, Written Update: Anuj Frowns At Kavya For Insulting GK

Anupamaa September 10, 2021, episode begins with Anuj sitting inside his cabin and looking at the box in which Anu gave him the halwa. GK then intervenes and teases him to which Anuj recalls how Anu is just like his mother who loves her children and lives with her ex-husband in the same house for her family. He further says that Anu does not know her true potential and adds that she is not the same whom he met in college.

Kavya tells Anu to accompany them to Anuj’s office

Later, Vanraj meets Samar and asks whether he is fine to which he nods 'yes' and walks away. Vanraj then asks Anu if she had a word with Samar to which she says that she tried to make him understand. Kavya then arrives and tells him that she got Anuj’s number from Devika. She then tells him to wear formals and asks Anu to accompany them to Anuj’s office. She further tells Vanraj that they need to use Anupamaa and Anuj’s friendship to go ahead and once they get what they want, they will not need Anu anymore. On hearing this, Anupamaa denies going to Anuj’s office.

Kavya insults GK

As Kavya and Vanraj reach Anuj's office, Kavya sees GK sitting on Anuj's chair and makes an insulting comment to which Anuj lashes out at her with a warning that if she insults him then it will not be difficult to forget who she is. Kavya then apologises to Anuj and they sit together in his cabin. As they begin to talk, Anu arrives and joins the meeting. As Anuj excuses himself to attend a phone call, he hears Vanraj insulting Anupamaa. Anu tells Vanraj that she didn’t want to come, it was Bapuji and Kinjal who insisted.

Anuj asks Anu to show her presentation

Kavya then shows her presentation to Anuj. On the other hand, Baa asks Bapuji why did he send Anu to the office to which Bapuji says that he knows why is she getting irritated at it. He further says that he knows she has a problem with Anu and Anuj’s friendship and taunts her why she cannot accept their friendship when she accepted her son’s affair. Baa is left speechless. Meanwhile, Samar stands outside Nandini’s house and misses him with teary eyes. Bapuji then meets Samar and advises him not to let go of his love. Later, Anuj praises Kavay and Vanraj for the presentation and the latter’s experience in the industry. Anuj then asks Anu to show her presentation.

