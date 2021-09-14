Anupamaa September 14, 2021, Written Update: Toshu Envies Anuj And Anu's Friendship

Anupamaa September 14, 2021, episode begins with Anuj asking Anu to show him the dance academy area to which Toshu says that he should not disturb the students. Toshu further thanks him for saving Samar’s life but adds that he should not interfere in their life so often. He then asks Anuj to leave to which Anuj warns him that if he leaves the place, even their deal will be gone with him. He even warns Toshu that neither he will buy his property nor let anyone else buy it. He then leaves after which Kavya and Rakhi snap at Toshu for misbehaving with him.

Anupamaa 14 September 2021 written update:

Anuj takes Anu’s picture

As Toshu’s phone rings, he realises that it was all in his thoughts and he did not insult Anuj. Anu then takes Anuj to show him the academy where he meets Samar and Nandini. Anuj then asks him not to fight with Nandini and not roam anywhere because he will not be there to save him every time. Meanwhile, Toshu and Vanraj do not like Anuj spending time with Anu whale Kavya feels that Anu should befriend Anuj for their sake. Vanraj then says that they will maintain distance with Anuj after the deal gets closed. Anuj then sees Anu’s painting in the academy and secretly clicks a picture of it. As Anuj leaves the academy, Anu catches him from falling and they share a cute but awkward moment together.

Anuj dreams of Anu

Later, Samar and Nandini spend some time together and talk about how much they missed each other. Samar then realises that they all have someone special in their lives but Anu does not have anyone. He then wishes that even Anu should have someone in her life. Meanwhile, Anuj sees a dream in which he can be seen spending some quality time together with Anu and wakes up in shock. He then calls GK and tells him about the dream and adds that he shouldn’t have seen that dream as it could build his expectations. GK then tells him that he cannot go against his destiny to which Anuj tells him not to give him any false hopes. Later, as Anu and Baa talk to each other, Bapuji brings Anuj and GK home and tell them how he ran into them. Anuj then hands over the sweets to Anu in the kitchen when Kavya and Vanraj see them together.

(Image: Anupamaa fanpage/Instagram)