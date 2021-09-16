Anupamaa September 16, 2021 Written Update: Devika Motivates Anu To Accept Anuj's Deal

Anupamaa 16 September 2021 episode continues with Baa asking Anu the reason behind Anuj and GK visiting their house often. Bapuji then asks her to stop but Baa says that she is just asking her. Toshu then supports Baa to which Samar lashes out at him. Toshu then blames Samar and says that it is because of him that Anuj gets the audacity to visit their house. Anu then tells everyone that they had no problem when Kavya used to visit their place in the past nine years.

Anupamaa 16 September 2021 written update:

Anu reminds everyone of Kavya and Vanraj’s betrayal

As everyone misinterprets Anu and Anuj’s friendship, she reminds everyone that Kavya used to visit their house and she even used to pack food for her but nobody questioned Vanraj. Vanraj then says that he knows what are these kinds of friendships are to which Samar shouts at him for insulting his mother. Vanraj then orders Anu to reject Anuj’s partnership deal to which she reminds him that he is not her husband anymore. Baa then says that she is her mother and she can order her to reject the deal. Anu then stands stunned with tears in her eyes.

Bapuji plans to call Devika to convince Anu

As Kinjal and Samar discuss how to make Anu accept the deal, they ask Bapuji to talk to Anu. Bapuji then says that this time only a friend can make Anu understand what she needs to do. He then calls Devika to talk to Anu. Meanwhile, Anu is seen dancing at the academy thinking about everything that has been happening. Devika then arrives and tells her to take a stand for herself to which Anu fumes and asks her to leave. Devika then tells her that this is high time she understands that she needs to start loving herself. Anu then says that the Shah family has loved her a lot and she cannot hurt them. Devika then reminds her that Vanraj is not her husband anymore nor Baa is her mother. She even reveals that Bapuji sent her to speak to her.

Toshu and Vanraj worry about family's image

Meanwhile, Kavya asks Vanraj about his problem with Anu working with Anuj to which he says that he cannot bear the sight of them together. She even asks her why does he care so much about his ex-wife to which he manipulates her by saying that he cannot see her working under Anu at Anuj’s office. Later, Toshu and Vanraj discuss that they cannot let Anu work with Anuj otherwise their family’s impression will be ruined. They even underestimate Anu that she will not be able to cope up with the corporate life just because she has a good business idea.

Image: Instagram/@anupamaa_x_fanpage