'Anupamaa': September 2 2021 Written Update: Anu Runs Into Anuj Kapadia At The Reunion

Anupamaa 2 September episode begins with Anu getting ready for the college reunion while Baa compliments her and says that she looks pretty. Anu then recalls when she once went out with his friends and was later insulted by Vanraj. Devika then reminds her that she is a different Anu now who is independent. She then encourages her to relive her college days again. Kavya then taunts her if she will be meeting anyone special from her college to which Kinjal taunts Kavya. Devika then backs Anu while Kavya keeps insulting her. Anu then urges them to stop and tells them that she will not go to the reunion.

Anupamaa 2 September 2021 written update:

Vanraj supports Anu

As Anu decides to stay at home, Vanraj asks her to go to the party because she has been thinking of others for the past 25 years. Kavya then yells at Vanraj for taking Anu’s side and shows her Anu’s selfie with Devika posted on social media. Later, Devika and Anu reach the venue when Devika hints at a surprise. As they enter the party area, Devika gets excited and meets her friends. Sh when introduces Anu to everyone but they say that they all remember her very well as she was the best dancer in college. They even say that Anu is still as pretty as she was in college. They all then speak about the host of the party.

Anuj Kapadia makes an entry

As Anu’s sandals fall off from her foot and the light go off at the same time, Anuj Kapadia enters and slides her sandal in her foot leaving her surprised. He then introduces himself and asks Anu if she remembers him. As their conversation goes ahead, Anu says that she has no idea who he is and then asks whether he is the same businessman who expressed his interest in buying their property to which he says yes. He then sees his other friends and meets them warmly while Anu looks at him from a distance. Anu then thinks why didn’t Anuj buy their karkhana and feels that this is not the right time to ask him this question. She then thinks that she will speak to Bapuji and Vanraj that Anuj Kapadia is her college mate. Meanwhile, Kavya and Vanraj arrive at the same venue to meet a businessman regarding the property.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM