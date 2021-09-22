'Anupamaa' September 22, 2021 Written Update: Kavya Ditches Vanraj & Goes To Anuj's House

Anupamaa September 22, 2021: The episode begins with the Shah family performing the Ganesh Chaturthi pooja at the cafe. As Anu walks forward to take the aarti plate, Baa asks Kavya to take it and offer aarti to everyone. Bapuji then says that they need to leave for Anuj’s house for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations while Anu offers prasad to Baa asking her to be happy at least for a day as it is an auspicious occasion. Baa then smiles and takes the prasad.

When Kavya offers prasad to Anu, Vanraj intervenes and taunts her by saying that she should have less prasad as she will be eating a lot at Anuj’s house. Anu then smiles and tells him that she never had to listen to so many taunts from Baa as compared to his taunts and adds that it looks like he is jealous of his success.

Anupamaa September 22, 2021 written update:

Vanraj removes Anu's signature dishes from the cafe menu

As their argument continues, the chef informs Vanraj that they have received a huge order that consists of Anu's signature dishes. Vanraj then fumes and tells him to cancel the order and remove all of Anu's dishes from the menu. Kavya then tells him not to act stupid but he does not listen to her. Even Anu says that he should listen to what Kavya is saying but he denies it. Later, Bapuji tells Baa that he will love it if she accompanies him to Anuj's house to which she agrees. Kavya says that even she will go with them which leaves Vanraj shocked. She then explains that she needs to work with Anuj and she cannot act stupid like he did as she does not have a job.

Anuj welcomes the Shah family

As they reach Anuj's house, Kavya walks in and says that she expected his house to be lavish but is quite simple. Anuj then responds that he feels good in a small house. He then asks for Toshu and Vanraj to which kavya makes an excuse. they all then perform the aarti together and even praise Anuj's handmade Ganesh idol. Meanwhile, Toshu asks van4raj why did he let Kavya go to which the latter says that she only went because Anuj is giving her a job otherwise she has no interest in Anuj. Later, Anuj calls Vanraj and urges them to visit his house. As Vanraj decides to visit Anuj's place, Toshu asks him why does he want to go. Vanraj then says that he wants to see how Anuj managed to attract his family towards him.

Image: Instagram/@anupamaa_x_fanpage