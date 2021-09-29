'Anupamaa' September 29, 2021, Written Update & Spoiler: Anuj Confesses His Love For Anu

Anupamaa September 29, 2021, episode begins with Anu running into Vanraj and Kavya at the beach in Mumbai. Vanraj then taunts her for having fun at the beach while everyone thinking that she is in Mumbai for a meeting. Anu then tells Anuj to leave. Later, Kavya yells at Vanraj to behave as Anu is not his wife anymore. She even says that she feels that he is neglecting her for Anu. She even tells him that she is tired of him being jealous of Anuj. Later, Anuj feels that Anu is disturbed by seeing Vanraj in Mumbai and offers her to go to a nice place to eat.

Anupamaa September 29, 2021, written update:

Vanraj talks about Anu’s character

As Anu and Anuj sit at a restaurant together, she calls Bapuji and informs him that Vanraj and Kavya are in Mumbai. On the other hand, even Vanraj and Kavya visit the same restaurant but are unaware of Anu and Anuj’s presence. Later, Anuj chokes on something he ate to which Anu offers water to him. As he still keeps coughing, Anu pats him on the back to which Vanraj spots them. Later, someone arrives to meet Anuj and takes him away for a while. On seeing Anu sitting alone, Vanraj walks to her and points a finger at her character. He even schools her about how she should conduct herself. Anu keeps listening to him while having her juice and later she stops Vanraj and tells him that she will do whatever she wants and he needs to stay within his limits before commenting on her character. She even reminds him again that he is not her husband anymore and has no right to speak ill about her.

Vanraj then lashes out by saying that he cannot digest the fact that she has moved on and he is still struggling in his relationship with Kavya. He even confesses that he and Kavya fight every day while Anu does not get affected by their relationship anymore. Anu then tells him that they never used to fight with each other in their marriage because she always used to stay silent. She even advises him to lower his ego otherwise he will not be able to stay happy in a relationship. Meanwhile, Anuj and Vanraj meet inside the washroom. On the other hand, the glasses of some drunk guys get exchanged with Anu and Anuj’s glasses.

Anupamaa September 30, 2021, spoiler

Anupamaa September 30, 2021, the spoiler will depict how Anu and Anuj meet inside the washroom and pick a fight. They will then come fighting outside which will leave Anu and Kavya in shock. Anuj and Vanraj will then begin to groove on the dance floor while being drunk. Anuj will then confess his love for Anu in front of Vanraj to which he will get shocked.

(Image: Anupamaa Poster)