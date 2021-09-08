'Anupamaa' September 8, 2021 Written Update: Anuj Celebrates Janmashtami With Shah Family

Anupamaa September 8: The episode begins with Samar returning to the Shah house with Anuj Kapadia while Vanraj hugging Samar and thanking Anuj for saving his son’s life. He then tells Anuj that he won their hearts to which Anuj says that he should leave now. Anuj then interacts with Pakhi asking about her school and later reveals that he is the trusty of her school. Kavya then excitedly asks Anuj to stay back and celebrate Janmashtami with them while Samar agrees with her and requests Anuj to stay. Samar then tells everyone that even Anuj’s mother is here and they all then see GK walking in. Anuj then introduces GK to everyone and they later learn that he is his caretaker.

Anuj feels dreamy on seeing Anu

Anu's saree gets stuck in Anuj’s watch but he carefully removes it without letting her know. He then gazes at her with love. Vanraj then introduces Anuj to everyone to which the latter compliments them with a poem. As Kavya begins to talk to Anuj about his business, Vanraj feels annoyed thinking that she is becoming another Rakhi Dave. Meanwhile, Kavya tells Anu to befriend Anuj and asks her to cook something special for him. Anu then gives her a befitting reply by saying that she does not take care of her guest by seeing their wallet. On the other hand, GK reveals that it is Anuj’s birthday as well to which everyone wishes him including Anu.

Samar avoids Nandini

Meanwhile, Kavya teases Vanraj by saying that Anuj’s eyes spark when he talks to Anu to which he tells her to shut up. Later, Nandini meets Samar and urges him not to hurt himself ever but the latter avoids talking to her. Kavya then watches Anuj thinking that he can end all their problems at once while Baa feels the same. As the Janmashtami celebration begins, Kavya, Anu, Kinjal, Nandini, Dolly and Pakhi dance together. Later, Kavya, Kinjal and Nandini bring Vanraj, Toshu and Samar to join them for the dance. Anu, on the other hand, stands by herself in the corner. Kinjal then sees Anu and drags her to dance while Samar brings Anuj. As Anu and Anuj dance together, Vanraj gets jealous seeing them play dandiya together.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM