'Anupamaa' Shooting Location: Know About The Show's Current Filming Spot

The lockdown in Maharashtra has compelled several TV serial shoots to shift bases. The 15-day lockdown which was imposed in April 2021, led to the shooting of serials like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, etc to shift base to Gujarat. Some of them also shifted the base to Goa, temporarily.

Where is the shooting of Anupamaa happening after the lockdown?

Most TV serials were shot in the Film City in Mumbai. Before the 15-day lockdown, several serials continued shooting and followed safety guidelines and protocols. Despite all these measures, the cast of Anupamaa tested positive for the coronavirus in early 2021. The show continued shooting other scenes in the absence of the lead cast, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. The crew shifted base to Silvassa in Gujarat following the 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra. The storyline was altered to fit the missing cast and the filming resumed in Silvassa, Gujarat with safety protocols in place.

Apoorva Agnihotri, who plays the role of Dr Advit Khanna, the owner of Blissdom Wellness Centre is also in Silvassa along with the rest of the cast. He took to his Instagram to show the after-effects of the heavy wind and rainfall caused by Cyclone Tauktae. He posted a couple of stories on his Instagram account.

Other movies and TV shows that are filmed in Silvassa

The shooting location of Anupamaa serial in Gujarat is Silvassa, which has also served as the shooting location for several movies and also TV shows. Currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also being filmed in Silvassa. Gujarat has become a temporary home ground for the shooting of various TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Hero: Gayab Mode On, etc are being filmed in Vapi, Rajkot Surat and Valsad. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains under lockdown until June 1, 2021.

Prem Bandhan

Prem Bandhan which stars Manit Joura in the lead also shifted its base to Silvassa for filming. The show airs on Dangal TV.

Wagle Ki Duniya

The cast of Wagle Ki Duniya has found its base in a resort in Silvassa. The comedy serial starring Sumeet Raghavan, has shifted base to the small territory after a lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra. The show airs on weekdays on SAB TV.

(Image: A Still from Anupamaa Show)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.