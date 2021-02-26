Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa Takes On A Ghostly Avatar To Save Pakhi From Goons

Star Plus' 2020 series Anupamaa is still going strong as fans await another episode. Anupamaa latest episode left fans with a cliffhanger as it ended with Anupamaa and her husband Vanraj tensed and worried about their daughter who is nowhere to be found. In the last few episodes, the family saw some relationship drama forming as Anupamaa's husband Vanraj yelled at her and told her he did not have any feelings for her. Anupamaa's sentiments after this are hurt as she tried to explain to her husband that they at least have to be understanding for their daughter who's dealing with her parents' divorce. However, a new Anupamaa spoiler for the upcoming episodes has given fans something new to look forward to.

Anupamaa spoiler

Anupamaa latest episode certainly proves that the family will face trying times in the future. Anupamaa's daughter, Pakhi, runs away from home after a fight at a party. Pakhi believes nobody in her family loves her since she believes her mother favours Kinjal while her father is devoted to Kavya. Pakhi leaves home after writing a dramatic letter about how she feels unloved.

However, Vanraj leaves with Anupamaa to look for their daughter. Pakhi seems to have been kidnapped by some goons who thought to take advantage of her being alone. The couple looks for her aimlessly missing her by seconds when they arrive at a certain location. Pakhi is drugged and unconscious at this point; however, Anupamaa finally does manage to track her down. After this chase, Anupamaa appears to have taken on a spooky avatar to scare off the thugs to save her daughter and bring her back home. The Anupamaa spoiler raises a number of questions like will the plan work? Will Anupamaa's husband respect her assertiveness more?

Anupamaa's cast

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Tasneem Sheikh & Paras Kalnawat in lead roles. Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale also appear in recurring and supporting roles. The tv show is produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. Recently, the cast was seen celebrating Anupamaa episodes completing one year on air, via heartfelt posts on their Instagram handles.

