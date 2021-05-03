‘Anupamaa’ Spoiler: Anupamaa Faints In The Garden; Vanraj To Raise His Hand On Kavya?

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot as Vanraj is sandwiched between Anupamaa's pressure to get separated and Kavya's demand to get married. Moreover, Dr Advait has informed the family that Anupamaa has a tumour in her ovaries, after which she thinks that she has lesser time to spend with the Shahs. Vanraj has an emotional breakdown and he decides to postpone the divorce, whereas Anupamaa, on the other end, tries to do everything by herself and falls on the ground.

Anupamaa spoiler

In the Anupamaa latest episode, Anupamaa wishes to eat some mangoes and hence she heads out in the garden to pluck some from the trees. In a turn of events, she falls on the ground and faints. Vanraj and the entire family rush to see her and help her get up. Leela fumes at her daughter-in-law and requests her to not do any such things anymore. Mamaji taunts Kavya and tells her that their daughter-in-law is an all-rounder and that she can do anything, which leaves her vexed.

While Vanraj expresses concern, Anupamaa asks him to stop right at the moment, as she's independent now. She tells him she has to do everything alone after the divorce so she's getting used to the changes. The show will also see another new twist after an agitated Vanraj may try to raise his hand on Kavya. According to Telly Chakkar, in the upcoming episodes, Vanraj will get irritated after Kavya asks him for some clarity. In the heat of the moment, he raises his hand to slap her but stops in time. Interestingly, Anupamaa will witness all of this and feel ashamed.

She will explain to him the importance of relationships and will recall the promise she made to Kavya. Anupamaa will ask Vanraj to finalise the divorce as she wants to set herself free from this marriage bond. Paras Kalnawat also shared some pics on Instagram and confirmed that his character Samar is set to get engaged to Nandini. "Every New Beginning Comes From Some Other Beginnings End," he wrote while sharing some BTS glimpses. Fans expressed excitement to watch these new twists.