Anupamaa Spoiler Feb 9, 2021: Anupamaa Faints After Saving Students From Fire

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Anupamaa went to the police station, while Kavya and Vanraj withdrew their complaint against Samar. The police inspector got angry at Kavya and told her that a police complaint against anyone is not a joke, it could have spoiled Samar’s life. Anupamaa asked Kavya to apologize to Samar as well after she withdrew the complaint.

Later at home, Anupamaa does not talk to Samar to show her disappointment in him. Vanraj got angry at Kavya for misbehaving with Pakhi. Kavya told him that Anupamaa has spoiled his kids by showering them with so much love.

Anupamaa is told at her school that she has to take cooking classes. Anupamaa refuses to make kids work around gas stoves, but the authorities tell her that it will be their responsibility. Anupamaa teaches kids to make donuts but a fire breaks out in the classroom.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoiler ahead

Anupamaa February 9 episode

In today’s episode, Anupamaa’s cooking class will get interrupted by the fire that will break into the room. Anupamaa takes charge of the situation and turns off the gas cylinder to break the supply of gas but the fire kept burning. On the other hand, Kinjal makes Kavya the project head and she feels that Vanraj never let her do that.

Anupamaa spoilers

As Anupamaa was teaching the class kids to make donuts, fire breaks in, and the students are shocked. Anupamaa turns off the gas cylinder but the fire keeps burning and the doorway is blocked for them to escape the room. So Anupamaa breaks open a window and starts sending the students out first.

By that time, other teachers and media persons also reach the spot and see the whole tragic event. By the time all the students are sent outside the window, Anupamaa starts getting dizzy and faints inside the room that is on fire. Pakhi had informed Samar and Vanraj about the fire and that Anupamaa is trapped inside.

Vanraj and Samar reach the school and motivate Anupamaa to get up and come out of the room. Anupamaa is able to come out of the room safely and is taken to a hospital, where the doctors save her. Samar tells her later that no kid was harmed and they are happy that she was also saved.

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus Hotsta

