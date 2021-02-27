Anupamaa Spoiler February 27th: Pakhi Gets Abducted After Running Away From Home

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, when Anupamaa went into Pakhi’s room, she found a note but Pakhi was not there in the room. Vanraj read the note in front of the family, in which Pakhi had expressed her emotional pain and that she is running away from home because nobody loves her. Vanraj leaves with Anupamaa to look for Pakhi at her friend’s house at other places she could have been at.

On the other hand, the Shah family sees a new side of Rakhi where she is putting in a lot of effort to find Pakhi. She tells them that she knows how it feels when one’s daughter runs away from home. Kinjal feels sorry as she too had run away like Pakhi when she felt neglected at home.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoiler ahead

Anupamaa's latest episode February 27th

In today’s episode, the Shah family including Rakhi are worried sick for Pakhi but Kavya seems unaffected by the incident. Kavya in fact feels jealous that because of the incident, Anupamaa and Vanraj are alone looking for her. On the other hand, Anupamaa is worried that Pakhi might be in trouble.

Anupamaa's written update spoiler: will Pakhi get abducted?

After running away from home, Pakhi falls asleep on the footpath where she catches attention from a group of boys. Pakhi wakes up and sees the boys standing too close to her and runs away from them. She starts feeling scared and realises that she did leave her house but did not think things through and is now scared.

She feels sorry and hopes that somehow her parents could come to her rescue. However, a middle-aged couple sees her and abducts her after making her unconscious. Anupamaa starts feeling that Pakhi is in danger and is able to drive in the direction where her gut is telling Pakhi could be.

Apparently, the couple was a part of a human trafficking ring and sold girls off for money. Will Anupamaa be able to reach Pakhi in time? Will Pakhi be safely rescued or will she get in danger?

Anupamaa episodes are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

