Anupamaa Spoiler: Intoxicated Anupamaa Tells Everyone Her Real Feelings

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. The Shahs are celebrating the Holi festival with grandeur. But Vanraj did not come outside to celebrate Hoi even when Pakhi and Kavya called him outside.

Anupamaa drinks an intoxicating beverage by mistake and then becomes unmanageable. She takes a ladder and then enters Vanraj’s room. She dances around in his room and applies colour on his face and then falls on him. Kavya sees Anupamaa applying colour on Vanraj’s face and becomes jealous. She goes outside, where everyone is searching for Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, Nandini’s shoes come apart and she decides to go and change her shoes. Samar says that he would go with her but Pakhi pulls him back. As Nandini is going some local goons accost her on the road. They start following her and making comments. They say that they will put black colour on her face and just as they are about to molest her, Paritosh comes in. He enters just in the nick of time to rescue her from the goons. Nandini asks him not to tell anyone about what had happened and he agrees on the condition that she can speak to Pakhi and Kinjal about the incident.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa March 30 full episode

In the Anupamaa March 30th episode, Kavya goes outside where everyone is looking for Anupamaa. Kavya tells them that Anu is in Vanraj’s room. Rakhi wonders what did Kavya see that she is so upset and all the other family members go to the Shah house.

There they see that Anupamaa is intoxicated. Anupamaa gets vocal about how she wishes she was a beautiful educated woman. Anupamaa says that had she been like that, her family would have liked her better. Bapuji tells her that he is sorry as he knows that she wanted to study but Vanraj and Leela did not want that.

Anupamaa tells her kids that she loves them a lot. Meanwhile, Nandini asks Kavya why was she in Vanraj’s room. Kavya slaps Nandini and asks her to mind her own business.

Anupamaa episodes and Anupamaa latest episode is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar

Image credits: Still from the show