'Anupamaa' Spoiler June 2: After Anupamaa's Taunts, Vanraj Ties The Knot With Kavya

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is high on drama as Kavya blames the Shahs for Vanraj's disappearance. She tells them that her boyfriend Vanraj has to return else she'll file a complaint against his children and ex-wife. She calls Anupmaa and asks her to return from the hospital. When Anupamaa reaches the resort, she learns that Kavya has been misbehaving with her children. Soon, Vanraj returns and tells Kavya that he doesn't feel like marrying her; however, after Anu's taunts, he changes his decision.

Anupamaa 2 june episode spolier

In the Anupamaa 2 June 2021 full episode, Vanraj returns and realises that Anupamaa had to face the brunt of his disappearance. Anu tells him that she wants to be free from her past and that his distracted mind has been creating a problem for her and that she can't move on in peace. She tells him he just has to hold Kavya's hand and marry her, after which everything will fall in place. Vanraj goes to the venue and begins the rituals with Kavya, in the presence of his entire family. Anupamaa feels satisfied that he's finally taken the right decision in his life.

However, Rakhi knows that Kavya will not take care of the family like Anupamaa used to. She worries about her daughter in the house and thinks of a new plan. Kavya tells herself that now she is a winner and that Anupamaa is a loser. Kavya feels over the top as she gets hitched to the love of her life but the entire family breaks down.

Vanraj is undergoing too much stress and mixed emotions. He recalls Kavya's taunts and also recalls how he had behaved with Anupamaa in the past. He understands that he has to take a step for Anupamaa's safety, else Kavya will keep threatening her and keep accusing her, despite her not being the reason behind his confused state. Baa lashes out at Kavya and tells her that she will not adjust a bit with her and is only attending the event for her son.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

