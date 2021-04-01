'Anupamaa' Spoiler: Kavya Kick-starts Vanraj & Her Wedding Shopping, Anupamaa Breaks Down

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama as Anupamaa mistakenly drinks bhang on Holi on blames the entire family for her divorce. In disguise, she pours her heart out to the entire family and bids emotional adieu to them. Later on, Anupamaa also confesses her true feelings for her husband and informs him that she's loved him since day one. Vanraj recalls how Anupamaa told him that she loves him so much and soon Kavya calls him up and irritates him.

Anupamaa 1 April episode spoiler

In Anupamaa today's April 1 episode, Kavya informs Vanraj that she's started looking for an attire to wear on her big day. She tells him that she won't wear red at all at it's not a lucky colour for her. She shares some pictures of outfits on Vanraj's WhatsApp and tells him that she will be wearing one among those. Later on, Kavya informs Vanraj that she has spoken to the lawyers and that their divorce proceedings will be done soon.

She asks him to not step back this time. She then tells him to just get decked up and reach the wedding venue and that she will take up the whole-and-soul responsibility of arranging everything. Vanraj gets vexed after listening to Kavya's demands and desires. Meanwhile, Kavya calls up the lawyers and bribes them to speed up the procedure. Things fall in the place and the lawyers send a letter to the Shah household and inform the couple that their final proceeding will take place after three days and after that, they'll be officially divorced.

Both Anupamaa and Vanraj break down and shiver in pain. Vanraj recalls the time when he had brought his friend's divorce papers home and Anupamaa had shed buckets full of tears. He realises that now this is happening with him and that it's really heartbreaking. Meanwhile, Kavya rejoices as her plan is working successfully. She can't wait for the divorce to get done and is planning to tie the knot with her V on the same day that he gets divorced from Anupamaa.

(Source: Stills from the show)