Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar Confronts Anupamaa About Her Divorce With Mr Shah In Two Days

In Anupamaa April 19 episode Anupama's children find out about their divorce. Samar is upset that she did not inform him and confronts her. The family spends some good times together and decide to make the next 48 hours joyful.

Anupamaa April 19 full episode - Spoiler

Anupamaa latest episode starts with Anupama telling Bapuji that they have only 2 days left for divorce while tearing up and she tells him they will not waste it by crying. Bapuji asks her to if she informed Samar about the divorce to which she replies that she could not do so seeing him winning the trophy. Anupama gives the finishing touch to the cake and says they should call Baa for the cake-cutting but Bapuji informs her that she had already fallen asleep. Anupama says they should keep the cake in the fridge.

Meanwhile, Samar enters Pakhi's room to show her his trophy and finds her crying in the room and she reveals mom and dad were getting a divorce in two days. Samar is in disbelief and says she would have informed him. Toshu calls Pakhi on a video call who wishes for Samar's trophy and Samar tells him mom and Mr Shah are getting a divorce and Toshu is shocked as well.

Pakhi says to Toshu to stop their divorce somehow as her Raksha Bandhan gift. Samar says they should respect their parents' decision and Toshu says their parents have been tied to the marriage for a long time because of them. Pakhi says today is sibling day and she is lucky to have them in their life. They have a pleasant conversation but Samar thinks to himself that why did mom did not inform him about divorce.

Samar confronts Anupama about the divorce

Samar meets Nandini and she asks him how was he feeling about the divorce. Samar tells her he is upset and Nandini tells him she was upset too when her parents got divorced. Samar tells he is upset because she did not inform him and she says Anu aunty wants to protect him. Samar tells it isn't fair to him but she is right because his mom has been protecting him his entire life. Nandini suggests he should make two days special for his mother.

Samar says he is going to make it so special that she won't leave the family. Samar meets Anu and asks her she calls him her best friend then why did she hide such big news from him. Anu says sorry and Samar says he is so engrossed in his life that he didn't see her sorrows. They both wipe each other's tears and he says let us be happy for the remaining two days. He offers her ghungroo but she refuses to dance today. She tells him sorrows come home uninvited and we show them fake smiles and ask them to go away, but then one day it eventually has to come and they have to face it. Samar hugs instantly and they both cry emotionally.

The family decides to make the next 48 hours special

Pakhi writes an emotional note to the universe and writes a wish in the note to keep her parents' lives happy. Samar who is seating beside her wipes her tears and he says he wants to write the same. Pakhi then blindfolds him and takes him to the living room where he finds Anu and Nandini. Anu says she asked her sorrow to leave and they proceed for cake-cutting. While sitting Samar feels a little hurt and Anu finds out his ankle is covered in a bandage.

He tells her he got hurt during rehearsals and Nandini says he was brave during the performance and danced well despite his injury. Anu says like-mother-like-son and shows her injury on her leg from childhood which she also got during her dancing competition. Anu talks about her father who encouraged her to fight pain to achieve her goals. Samar says he learned the same from her mother.

Anupama passes Vanraj's room after a while late at night. She starts reminiscing about Kavya informing the family about their divorce. She tries to knock on the doors but holds herself back. As the Koi Faryaad track starts to play in the background she returns to the room to go to bed. She cannot sleep as she keeps reminiscing recent events and Kavya's words. Vanraj on the other hand also cannot sleep and he reminisces the recent events in his bed. They both think they only have 48 hours left together with their family.

Anupamaa spoilers from the next episode

In Anupamaa spoiler for the next episode, Anu gets in between Pakhi and Kavya who is seen hitting her. She tells her by wearing a designer lehenga she can look good as a bride but she cannot become a good sister-in-law, wife or daughter-in-law. The next morning, she goes to Vanraj's room to find Kavya but she finds no one in the room but instead finds a note from Kavya.

Promo Image Source: Rupali Ganguly's Instagram