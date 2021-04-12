'Anupamaa' Spoiler: Samar Gets Looted After Winning Competition, Pakhi Invited To A Party

In Anupamaa April 10 episode, Kinjal is stressed out about her pregnancy and thinks about how Paritosh will react. Leela asks her what did the reports about her pregnancy, to this Kinjal replies that the reports will come the next day. Meanwhile, Samar is nervous and is unable to go on stage to perform in the dance competition.

Nandini brings her phone on which Vanraj had video called to talk to Samar before the competition. Vanraj tells him that he must not worry about his mother as she is doing well at the resort and must not give up on the competition as he is Anupamaa's son. Vanraj encourages Samar to take part in the competition as he is talented and mature and son of a strong woman.

Samar gets motivated hearing Vanraj's words. On the other hand, Kavya asks a priest about why can she not get married to Vanraj. He tells her that the stars are not in favour of their marriage and Vanraj shall change his mind over a period of time and not marry her. Kavya asks for a solution so the priest tells her that she should get married soon and not delay the wedding.

In Anupama April 12th episode, Samar is practising his dance moves before the competition but he gets wounded when his leg touches an open nail. Nandini reaches then and sees that Samar has got a deep cut in his ankle and gets worried for him. But Samar decides that he shall dance even with the wounded leg.

Later Paritosh argues with Kinjal and tells her that she must stop dreaming about motherhood. Pakhi sees that they are arguing and calls up Vanraj to inform them about the same. Later, Anupamaa and Vanraj tell the couple that parenthood is a blessing and that they should take it positively.

Later, Pakhi gets an invitation for a house party by her male friends in class. While Pakhi is determined to go, she is unaware that the host has placed a bet with her friends to kiss her. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini get looted by two strangers and he has to give away his money, Nandini’s jewellery and even his trophy.

