'Anupamaa' Spoiler: Vanraj Calls Anupamaa His 'wife', Gives Kavya A Stern Warning

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot as Dr Advait has informed Vanraj that Anupamaa has a tumour in her ovaries. After hearing this news, he breaks down and decides to get to any lengths to be there for his wife. While the entire family makes arrangements to bring a smile to Anupamaa's face, Kavya feels dejected after seeing them.

Anupamaa spoiler

In the Anupamaa latest episode, Kavya confronts Vanraj after she sees him dancing with his family. She watches everyone having a great family time and feels vexed. She tells him that she needs a clear cut answer as to what's going on in his mind. Vanraj tells Kavya that Anupamaa is his wife and that she's taken care of his family, single-handedly, for the past 25 years. Kavya hits back and tells him that the disease is just another reason to postpone divorce.

Vanraj gives a staunch reply and informs her that he will not leave Anupamaa's side until she's fine as she's done a lot for him. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is in for a new shock after the doctor tells her about her disease. She then realises why she's being showered with love and care by her family. Advait remarks that she has been suffering for years and he has just spoken about it with Vanraj. Anupamaa breaks down after hearing this and thinks that she has less time to spend with the family.

Meanwhile, Vanraj also calls Kavya selfish and insensitive. The latter tells her boyfriend that her patience is over and now she can't bear the brunt every time as he always prioritises his family. She goes to her room, leaving Vanraj stressed. The truth about Anupamaa’s illness leaves Samar and Pakhi devastated. Baa also reaches the hotel to be there for her daughter-in-law. The entire family transforms the hotel room into Anupamaa's kitchen and decides to give her the respect she deserves. Nandini feels sad about Kavya's situation but also feels that her Masi should be supportive as Anupamaa has always assured her about the divorce.