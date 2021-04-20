'Anupamaa' Spoiler: Vanraj Runs Away From Home Due To Impending Divorce Pressure?

Featuring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, Anupamaa is one of the most-watched Indian shows, in terms of TRP. In the story so far, Anupamaa realises that her husband has been cheating on her for several years and she decides to file for divorce when she sees them intimate, in her own bedroom. Anupamaa decides to file for a divorce from Vanraj and as the day nears, she has mental breakdowns and deals with a lot of stress due to her decision.

Anupamaa SPOILER for latest episode

In Anupamaa's latest episode, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupmaa deals with a lot of stress as the court date of her divorce with Vanraj inches closer. Her heart breaks as she reminisces their day together as a happy couple. While Anupamaa deals with her mental health and tries to deal with it, her son Samar stands by her like a strong pillar. On the other hand, Kavya gets ready to get married to Vanraj. Kavya has fallen head over heels for Vanraj and does not want to lose him at any cost. Meanwhile, some members of the Shah family do not wish Anupamaa and Vanraj to separate.

In Anupamaa's latest episode, Dolly comes to stay over at Anupamaa's house since Baa and Babuji are away on a trip. Dolly and Anupamaa have an emotional conversation over the divorce. Dolly then goes to meet Kavya and asks her to back out from the wedding. She also curses Kavya that even if she married Vanraj, they would never stay happy as a couple, Kavya gets hurt by Dolly's words and out of rage is more determined to marry Vanraj.

In Anupamaa's episode today, Anupamaa rushes to Kavya when she learns Dolly has been asking the latter to back off from the wedding. Anupamaa lashes out at Kavya and says she can never be a good wife, a good daughter-in-law or even a good mother even if she gets married to Vanraj. Later, Anupamaa gets a letter from Vanraj in which he mentions that he is going through a lot of stress due to the divorce and is running away from his house. Anupamaa gets mad at Vanraj for running away from his problems once again.

(IMAGE SOURCE: STILL FROM THE SHOW ANUPAMAA)