'Anupamaa' Spoiler: Will Baa Call Off Samar's Wedding After Knowing Nandini's Secret?

Popular Star Plus show Anupamaa is currently the serial with the highest TRP due to its engaging storyline and focus on how Anupamaa, a middle-class woman, lives life on her own terms after her divorce from Vanraj. The latest track of the serial focuses on Anupamaa's son Samar's engagement and how Baa disagrees to be a part of the function. Anupamaa, portrayed on screen by Rupali Ganguly tries her best to convince Baa to attend the function, and here are a few spoilers for Anupamaa's May 21 episode.

According to a report by India.com, the upcoming episode of Anupamaa will see Samar and Nandini getting ready for their engagement. But there will be a major twist as Baa and Vanraj will decide to call off the wedding after finding out a truth Nandini had been hiding from the Shah family all this while. In the next episode, Nandini will ask Samar to inform his family about the fact that she can never become a mother.

Although Nandini urges Samar to do that, he calms her down by saying that he will do so after their engagement. Nandini goes to Anupamaa and reveals it to her, while Baa overhears the entire conversation. This leads to Baa and Vanraj calling off the marriage. Anupamaa sticks by her son and tells Nandini that she can always adopt, which further infuriates Baa.

The last episode of the serial focused on how Baa refused to be a part of Samar's engagement. Samar tells her that the engagement will happen even if she doesn't show up and Vanraj gets angry, again. Meanwhile, Anupama invites Dr. Advaith Khanna to the ceremony, who after some convincing, agrees to attend. On the other hand, Nandini and Samar have a discussion about how she wants to tell everybody something before the ceremony but Samar convinces her to wait till after they get engaged. Later, it is shown that Samar and Nandini's engagement ceremony is underway, with Anu, Dolly, Pakhi, and Toshu present. They wait for the rest of the family, and Vanraj shows up hand-in-hand with Kavya.

