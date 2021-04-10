'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Unique Birthday; Here's A Look At Her Week

From sharing updates about her health to celebrating a unique birthday on her 44th birthday, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly seemed to have quite an exciting week. Her social media feed gave an intimate look into the star’s life. Here is a roundup of all the things that Rupali Ganguly did this week.

Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly’s week at a glance

Rupali Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, took to her Instagram profile to reveal that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The funny caption shared the actor stated that she is practising social distancing and performing all safety measures with great care. She wrote, “MA Corona Devi, Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic). Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua, Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na pooch. This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be”. Take a look at the post below:

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly celebrates unique birthday

Amidst Rupali Ganguly being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the family of the celebrity found a quirky way to celebrate the Anupamaa actor’s birthday from far. The video shared by her showcases her husband and son cutting a cake outside her residential building to make her 44th birthday extra special for the actor despite the illness. Rupali captured the unique moment from her balcony while being overwhelmed with her family’s support. She stated,

When ur family decides to make it special despite the quarantine. awwwwwwwwwww Thank u @vijayganguly @ashwinkverma for making the efforts and making my Rudransh, my little Jojo bunny cut the cake. thank u @abhishake_pai child @j.p.malhotra. Soon we shall all celebrate together. Ps- please ignore my scary laughter

Rupali Ganguly issues Day 5 quarantine health update

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor took to her social media space to post a portrait photo of herself while sharing her quarantine health update. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose for the camera in a glamorous avatar sporting an off-shoulder outfit. Sharing her experience of coping with the coronavirus, Ganguly asserted that she feels tired even doing the smallest things.

When the going gets tough .... the tough get going .... aur option hi kya hai. Quarantine Day 5: Tired by doing even the smallest of activities

