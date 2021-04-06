'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Gets Nostalgic Birthday Wish From Shivangi Joshi

On the occasion of Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly’s birthday, the actor received tons of love and good wishes from her fans as well as her peers, one of which included Shivangi Joshi, the lead actor from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi Joshi chose a sweet way to wish Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and shared a then-and-now throwback photo of the actor on social media.

Shivangi Joshi shares Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly’s then-and-now pic

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

On the occasion of Rupali Ganguly’s birthday, Shivangi took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo in which she shared two of their throwback photos together. In the first one, she shared a photo from the time when Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly was a part of a famous TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, in which she essayed the role of Monisha. The photo also depicted Shivangi Joshi from her teenage days getting a photo clicked with her. In the next photo, while Shivangi Joshi can be seen smiling and posing for the camera, Rupali Ganguly can be seen in her Anupamaa avatar wearing a blue coloured saree.

Shivangi Joshi then wished a happy and healthy birthday to the "gorgeous and supremely talented" Rupali Ganguly and even called her the best.

As Rupali Ganguly received loads of wishes from her fans and loved ones, she posted this video recently in order to thank them all. In the video, she stated that this post was especially for the ones who have loved her and showered blessings on her and added that it was the ideal day to thank them from the bottom of her heart. She even added that there were numerous people whom she never met but she still received their love through television. She then stated that earlier she could not know who they were but now with the origin of social media, she can personally thank all of them and also stated that she will try to thank them personally as much as she can. She even apologised if she missed any of them and mentioned that she had been tested positive for COVID-19 and her health was permitting her to respond to them all. She then mentioned the names of numerous fan clubs of her as well as her show, Anupamaa and thanked them for encouraging and appreciating her for her work and for always being there.

Image Source- Rupali Ganguly's Instagram, Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

