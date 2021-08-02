'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Shares A Montage Video Of Friends On Friendship Day

Rupali Ganguly is one of the phenomenal actors who garnered immense love from the audience for her role in the popular TV show, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The actor recently dropped a cherishing video clip on social media depicting the moments she spent with her best friends. She even introduced them all to her fans through her social media handle. The fans were warm enough to appreciate her efforts and expressed how much they loved her video through the comment box.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly dedicates a video to her friends

Anupamaa actor, Rupali Ganguly recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a montage video where many she can be seen enjoying quality time with her close friends. In order to wish them a happy friendship day, she added a heartfelt note addressing each one by one and introducing them to her massive fan following of over 1 million.

In the caption, she wrote, “This friendships day let me introduce you all to my 3 besties who r absolutely NOT from this industry..Reeta di was a friend when I was born and Anuja was a friend when she was born they are my sisters and my childhood bff's ❤ Mona has been my friend for the last 27 years and counting.. I still remember how she used to give me 400Rs a month just to feed the stray dogs in Worli. She was working and staying in a pg below my house and that’s how we met and became friends because of our fondness for dogs and till today we are alike… the dogs brought us together and her son monty and my son are best friends. @mmohanty.bby.” Stating further about another one of her friends, she stated, “Anuja is not only my sister but she has always been there for the family ... She is that one person I can just call up anytime of the day and count on and I know she will be there.. she’s my little sister.. @anuja.pednekar Reeta didi is my biggest moral support ...someone I can lean on everytime..My protective big sis @reetanirmalroy Last but not the least ….. ❤ @ashwinkverma , he’s my bestest friend in the whole world, I m one of the blessed few who got to marry their BFF."

She concluded her friendship day note by stating, “From seeing me in lowest lows to my best days, my friends are my choosen family acting as a shield! They protect, they love, they listen and most of all we share a deep connect! And it’s that connection that is special. Happy Friendships Day!"

Numerous fans took to Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post and expressed their feelings on how her post made them emotional. Even some of her friends reacted to her post, one of which stated how they had the best memories together while holidaying, gossiping, etc. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram post.

