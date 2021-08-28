'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Shares Heartwarming Post On Her Mother's Birthday; See

One of the top-rating shows, Anupamaa lead actor Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her birthday's mother Rajani Ganguli on August 28. Anupamaa, who is known for her caring, sympathetic, loving and sacrificing nature for her kids, has resonated with many mothers across the country. However, this time, the actor is paying a tribute to her real-life mother by sharing an unseen picture on social media.

Rupali Ganguly celebrates her mother's birthday

The 44-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a rare picture of her embracing her mother Rajani Ganguli to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, the duo were all smiles as they posed together. In the caption, she penned a sweet note writing, ''Happiness is a Mom Hug🤗❣️ HAPPPPPPYYYYYY BIRTHDAY MUMMMMMMYYYYYYY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ May we continue to drive each other crazy for years to come 😂😂😘😘😘 If it weren’t for u, I would not be the person I m today.''

Known for being an avid social media user, Ganguly shares her personal and professional moments with her fans online. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a doting wish for her mother and fans cannot help but swoon over the lovely ladies. One netizen adored the bond between the mother-daughter by writing, ''Awww, happiest birthday to ma'am who gave born to a wonderful person!'' while many netizens wished Ganguly's mother.

More on Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is currently essaying the titular role of Anupamaa in Star Plus' top rating show Anupamaa. Directed by Romesh Kalra, the show revolves around Anupamaa, who sacrificed her dreams and ambitions to devote herself to her family only to find that her husband has an affair with another lady. The show then follows the strong-headed decisions of Anupamaa to gain her confidence back and stand on her feet again.

The actor has been sharing videos and photos from her private life as well BTS scenes to entertain her fans online. Recently, she shared a dance video with her reel life 'Ba' writing, ''A Param Sundari is not the one with the perfect body and waist line but rather a woman who gives, a woman who nurtures, the one who balances and does it so well. Who is the Param Sundari in your life? Make them feel beautiful because remember true beauty shines from within!. This one is for all of u who asked me to do this reel 🤗😍💕Had to do it with my gorgeous Ba.''

IMAGE- RUPALI GANGULY'S IG