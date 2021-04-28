'Anupamaa' Star Sudhanshu Pandey Posts A BTS Picture From The Show

Sudhanshu Pandey is considered to be one of the popular faces in the film and television industry, having worked in several hit film projects. He has gained a strong response for his role in Anupamaa, which also stars other known actors including Rupali Ganguly. Sudhanshu has shared many pictures from the show on social media in the past, and his recent Instagram post features yet another click from the series. The actor also penned a popular poem in the caption of the post, which promptly received excited reactions from fans.

Sudhanshu Pandey shares a BTS click from Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey is known to be among the active film celebrities on social media and frequently shares pictures from work with his fans. The latest click that he has shared shows him and Rupali from the sets of Anupamaa. Both the actors are seen posing for the camera with smiles on their faces. Sudhanshu expressed his “happiness” about being a part of this show in the poem written by Aleena Sebastian that he penned in the caption. The post soon received reactions from his fans, who praised their acting performances in the show.

Image courtesy: Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram comments

One of the successful shows of Star Plus, Anupamaa witnesses Sudhanshu playing the role of Vanraj Shah, while Rupali has played the titular character of Anupamaa. Both of them have played the role of a married couple who are the parents of three grown-up children. The show began last year and has since received a strong popularity among the masses. The star cast of this show also includes other actors such as Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch among others who have all played some of the major roles in the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey has also starred in a list of popular films during the course of his career. He had made his debut way back in 2000 with the film Khiladi 420 and went on to appear in other films such as Dus Kahaniyaan, Singh Is Kinng, Singham, 2.0 and many others. He also has a few upcoming films under his belt, including Shershaah, Jersey and a few others.

Promo image courtesy: Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram

