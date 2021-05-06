'Anupamaa' Star Sudhanshu Pandey Shares Adorable Throwback Pic On Son's Birthday

Star Plus's top rating show Anupamaa engages the audience with its dramatic family equations and chemistry on-screen. But the tight-knit family continued to entertain the audience off-screen as the main lead of the show, Sudhanshu Panday celebrated his son's 13th birthday recently. His fellow co-stars and friends poured in wishes and love for the actor and his son on social media.

The actor, who plays the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of his son Vivan Pandey to wish him on his 13th birthday. Sudhanshu penned down an emotional caption for his son wishing him a 'healthy, happy and a life full of wisdom'. Talking about his future, Sudhanshu wished his son to become a compassionate and wise man. He wrote,' Wishing you a very happy birthday my dear son. May Mahakala keep u blessed always'.

There was an outpour of wishes and blessings for Sudhanshu's son as many took this opportunity to wish him on his birthday. The Anupamaa family also did not miss their chance to show love to their fellow co-star as Anupamaa's Kavya played by Madalsa Sharma dropped heart emojis under the post. Many fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis as well.

Anupamaa's latest updates

The show followed the story of a middle-class wife Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, and the twist and turmoils in her marriage life. The latest Anupamaa's episode showed Vanraj deciding to divorce Anupama while Kavya, Vanraj's girlfriend pressured him to end his marriage with Anupamaa. The audience is at the edge of their seat to find out what will happen to Anupamaa and Vanraj's relationship while Kavya is hurt by Vanraj's indecisiveness.

The recent preview of Anupamaa's episode showed Samar and Nandini announcing their engagement while Kavya forcing Vanraj to announce his divorce from his wife. Vanraj's lawyer informed Vanraj about the possibility of his divorce getting delayed to which he responded by saying that he wanted to cancel the divorce. He later found out that Kavya heard his decision and was hurt.

