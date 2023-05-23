Anupamaa Stars React To Paras Kalnawat's 'cast Wants To Quit' Claim

Television show Anupamaa has been at the top spot on the TRP charts ever since its launch. Recently, Paras Kalnawat who left the show last year, said that 80% of the cast would want to exit from the show if given an opportunity. Now, in an interview with a news portal, Aashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah opened up about his claims.

They have dismissed Paras's claims about the show and the cast and said that there's "no truth in it." They also highlighted that the show is been doing well for three years. Aashish, who plays the role of Paritosh Shah, laughed at Kalnawat's claims and said that "It's really funny." "I don’t know what made him say that. It is really funny so I really have no comment on it. The set’s vibe is really good. And this statement sounds really funny to me," he said.

Nidhi Shah on Paras Kalnawat's claims

Nidhi Shah, who is essaying the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa dismisses Paras Kalnawat's statement about leaving the show and said that the show is doing extremely well and it's for a reason. She said, "The show is doing too well and it’s for a reason. Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years? But, I don’t think there’s anyone on our set who is willing to leave. Nobody has any pressure over here. Some people may or may not agree with you. But that doesn’t mean you will leave the show and then blame it. It’s easy to blame."

What Paras Kalnawat said about the show?

Paras Kalnawat played the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. Last year, he left the show to participate in a dance reality show. The makers of Anupamaa confirmed the news of him not being a part of the show and even accused him of 'breach of contract' after he signed a contract with a rival channel 'without any prior intimation'. Recently, he conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. When a fan asked him about the reason behind leaving the show, he wrote, "I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron kahin pauchne ke kiye kahin se nikalna zaroori hota hai and I believe that I'm at a much better and peaceful place. Honestly speaking, 80% of the cast would want to exit it given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taakat har kisi mein nahi hoti." On the work front, he is a part of Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya.