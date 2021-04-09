'Anupamaa' Update April 8: Leela Taunts Kavya, Latter Goes To Meet Vanraj Amid Riots

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Leela slaps a woman in her neighbourhood and is just about to get arrested, however, Rakhi reaches in time and saves her. Meanwhile, Rakhi books a hotel for Anupamaa and Vanraj to be safe. When Rakhi goes to bring cold water from the fridge, a mysterious woman barges into the house and bumps into Mamaji.

Anupamaa 8 April written update

In the Anupamaa April 8 episode, Leela realises that the mysterious woman is no one but a thief who has come to steal something from the house. While the woman starts looking for something in the house, Rakhi catches hold of her and decides to get her arrested. The woman apologises to the entire family and mentions that she's in need of money as her kids are starving. Leela’s heart melts and she asks her to come to her tomorrow and she will keep her on a job.

The next day, Kinjal experiences some dizziness. As soon as she wakes up from bed, she starts feeling uneasy. Pakhi comes to check up on her, but she refrains from talking about her health. She goes outside to talk to Leela and faints on the ground. Rakhi and Leela believe that Kinjal might be expecting but they do not say anything to her. Anupamaa calls Leela and asks about everyone's health. She informs her daughter-in-law that she's missing her way too much.

Leela goes to the temple to pray for her daughter's safety and bumps into Kavya. The duo indulges in an ugly spat and Leela informs Kavya that Vanraj is happy without her. Leela further asks her to go away from his life. Kavya hits back and tells her that she's soon entering the house as the Bahu of the house and no one will be able to do anything. Meanwhile, Vanraj calls Kavya and she gets very angry at him. She gets in a taxi and decides to go to the resort where Vanraj is stuck, to pick him up.