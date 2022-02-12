'Anupamaa' Valentine's Day Special Promo: Will Anupama Confess Her Love For Anuj? Watch

Rupali Ganguly starrer daily soap Anupamaa has created quite a buzz ever since its inception. The show began by showcasing the story of a devoted housewife who struggles to find her own identity within the four walls of her house. But now, the plotline has taken a gripping turn with Anupama pursuing her career religiously ever since the entrance of Anuj in the show. While the audiences have watched love blooming between the two, will this Valentine's Day bring a major change in their lives?

As Vanraj continues to play cruel tricks to cause problems in Anupama's life, the makers hint that the female lead might confess her love officially during this week of love. The latest promo of Anupamaa showcases that the time is closer when the female lead finally moves on in her life.

Anupamaa Valentine's Day special Promo

Fans of the show are aware that Anuj stood the test of time by staying true to his one-sided love for Anupama for almost 26 years. Now, after her divorce, the previously timid wife has found a strong fitting in the cooking industry. Meanwhile, she is also aware of the pure love that Anuj carries in his heart for her. Amid this, the latest Valentine's Day promo has indicated that Anupama might accept Anuj's love officially. Take a look at the video below:

If Anupama confesses her love, it might bring a major change in the plotline of the daily soap. While Bapuji is encouraging Anupama to move on in her life, on the other hand, Baa is likely to throw a major tantrum upon learning the truth. Anupama's daughter Sweet's reaction might also bring in major complications. Currently, in the show, Vanraj is trying to deceive Anuj's sister to accomplish his dream of gaining money and supreme power.

On the other hand, Anuj has already transferred his entire empire in his sister's name looking for peace. Only time will tell if Vanraj gains power or Anupama and Anuj will manage to free Mukku from Vanraj's manipulation. Amid this, the love angle between Anupama and Vanraj might just accentuate their problems. Stay tuned for further updates about Anupamaa.

Image: Instagram/@RupaliGanguly