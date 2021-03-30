'Anupamaa': Vanraj And Kavya Look For Nisaar, Request Fans To Search As Well

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma were seen celebrating the festival of Holi with a musical twist on the sets of their TV show. Sudhanshu Pandey recently took to his Instagram to share a funny video of Anupamaa's Vanraj and Kavya having a karaoke session with a caption that had the netizens cracking up.

Anupamaa's Vanraj and Kavya are looking for Nisaar

The video shows Madalsa Sharma who plays Kavya Gandhi in Anupamaa singing and grooving to the song Jawani Jaanemann on the mic while wearing a red saree with red and white flower garlands in the background. As soon as she sings, the lyrics, "Nisaar hogaya" we can see Sudhanshu who plays Vanraj in the television drama enter the scene and search for Nisaar while shouting, "Nisaar, beta Nisaar". Along with the video he wrote, "Kavya khush hokar jawani jaane mann gate hue holi ka jashn manaa rahi hai aur vanraj nisaar ko gali gali dhoondhte huey, agar aap ko nisaar kahin bhi dikhe to fauran khabar kijiye." which loosely translates to "kavya is celebrating Holi by happily singing Jawani Jaaneman while Vanraj is searching for Nisaar. If you see Nisaar anywhere quickly report him to us." He ended the caption by wishing his fans a very Happy Holi.

Netizens react to Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram video

Television actor Nidhi Shah, who is also a part of Anupamaa, chimed in on the video and wrote, "we should actually post the story behind this video". Madalsa Sharma and Jaswir Kaur also commented on the funny video with laughing emojis. Sudhanshu's fans also found his video and caption to be hilarious and flooded his comment section with teary-eyed laughing emojis. Take a look at some of the comments below:

Anupamaa's cast

The Starplus serial Anupamaa has been topping the TRP list ever since its debut in 2020. The plot of the serial follows the premise of Anupama, a housewife who lives to take care of her family and her kids while ignoring her own wishes and dreams. However, her actions never seem to be enough for her family members who do not respect her and love her the way she expects them to. She also realises that her husband has been cheating on her for a while now. Learning the bitter truth, she files for a divorce from her husband and sets out to live her life on her own terms.

Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role of Anupama in the serial with Sudhanshu Pandey portraying the role of her husband Vanraj Shah and Madalsa Sharma playing the role of Kavya who is Vanraj's girlfriend. Other than them the serial also stars Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Muskaan Bamnec, Rushad Rana and Aashish Mehrotra among others in recurring roles.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sudhanshu Pandey's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.