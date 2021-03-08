'Anupamaa' Written Update 6th March: Anupamaa Supports Samar, Kavya Is In Danger

In the Anupamaa latest episode, Vanraj and Anupamaa return home and see that Samar and Nandini were alone in the house. Vanraj scolds both of them and says that the two have them would have done something wrong because nobody else was at home. Samar tells Vanraj that he must not disrespect Nandini and should not insult her as they were not doing anything wrong.

Vanraj further goes on to say that he does not approve of Samar and Nandini’s relationship as she is Kavya’s niece. He goes on to say that Nandini’s parents are divorced, which is why he does not like her all the more. Anupmaa tells him that this way, even Pakhi and Samar become unlikeable as their parents are also getting a divorce.

Anupamaa written update: Anupamaa March 6 episode

Nandini was hurting and decided that she does not want to live in her house or close to Samar and blames herself for the troubles in Shah family. But Anupamaa reached her house and told her that she was going to support their love for each other and shall see to it that nobody comes between them. Nandini and Samar were happy to hear Anupamaa’s words and have her support.

On the other hand, Vanraj was angry that Anupamaa was supporting Samar against his will. Kinjal and Paritosh too have a fight as Paritosh asked Kinjal why did she support Samar and Nandini in having a romantic moment at their house. He further told her that Samar and Nandini cannot have a relationship as it will be very complicated for Vanraj.

Kinjal asked him where were these thoughts when he eloped with her and got married to her. She asked him that where were his morals when Vanraj, despite being married, brings Kavya home. Kinjal also told Paritosh that he cannot tell her what to do and that she is on Samar’s side because he was correct.

Meanwhile, Kavya was alone at her home. The man who had been stalking her for the past few days, reaches her home. He misbehaves with her and barges into her house and misbehaves with Kavya.

