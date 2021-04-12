'Anupamaa' Written Update April 10: Pakhi Warns Kavya, Asks Her To Stay Away From Vanraj

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Samar vents out his frustration on Vanraj and tells him that he’s not been a good father. He adds that after the divorce proceedings are done, he will still have all his fame, house and family, but Anupamaa will lose all of it. More so, Samar thinks that even though they are her kids, she’ll still feel like an outsider in this house as Kavya will take over everything.

Anupamaa April 10 written update

In the Anupamaa April 10 episode, Vanraj explains to his son that he needs to accept his father’s views and needs to understand that he’s not doing anything wrong. He adds that he is also getting all the punishments for his deeds. However, an emotional Samar refrains from listening to his father and disconnects the call. While Kinjal is awaiting her pregnancy test reports, she speaks to Toshu and tells him that she’s missing him a lot. Kavya hatches a new plan to barge into the Shah household to find the papers that Vanraj has hidden.

She wants to know the divorce date as soon as possible and wants to inform the entire family about it. She knows that Vanraj has kept them somewhere and he’s purposely not revealing the dates to Anupamaa. After Pakhi overhears Kavya’s conversation with the lawyers, she gives her a stern warning and asks her to stay away from her dad. Kavya hits back and tells Pakhi that she’s V’s girlfriend and that she will soon be his wife. Pakhi taunts her bestie and tells her that a breakup only happens with a girlfriend and not with a daughter.

The duo indulges in an ugly spat and fumes in anger. Previously, Leela had also taunted Kavya and had asked her to stay away from her son. Rakhi and Leela are elated with Kinjal's mood swings and dizziness. They think that a new member will soon enter the house and also feel sad because one member will soon leave the house.