'Anupamaa' Written Update April 15: Vanraj Warns Kavya; Samar Cries As Anupamaa Returns

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Kavya reaches the Shah household and reveals shocking news. She informs everyone that Vanraj and Anupamaa’s divorce is just 48 hours away. Kinjal, Pakhi, Leela and Hasmukh break down after hearing this. Kavya adds that the couple took some time off and enjoyed a relaxing vacation just before their divorce and that she’s happy with it as then they will separate forever now. After this, Anupamaa gets emotional and informs everyone that she wishes to make strong tea for them and some sweet dishes for Pakhi.

Anupamaa April 15 written update

In the Anupamaa April 15 episode, Pakhi hugs her grandfather and cries. Meanwhile, Samar returns home and is happy to announce his victory. He informs his mother that he’s won the dancing competition and that the trophy is dedicated to her. Anupamaa feels elated after hearing this news. She hugs her son and tells him that she’s proud of him. Samar informs her that he will feel very lonely in the house once she leaves. The duo hugs each other and shares a warm moment.

Anupamaa wonders why she’s feeling suffocated. She thinks that Vanraj and she have taken this decision mutually and hence it shouldn’t bother them at all. Moreover, they’ve also decided to move on in life. Vanraj goes to meet Kavya and gives her a stern warning. He informs her to leave him alone until the divorce is finalised. More so, he also asks her to not interfere in his household matters for the next two days.

Vanraj’s arrogant behaviour leaves Kavya startled and she fears he might change his decision again. She decides to hatch a new plan to get their divorce done even more earlier. Meanwhile, Nandini feels proud of her boyfriend's triumph. She recalls how they fought the goons and reached home safely. Samar refrains from informing Anupamaa about the same. He thinks that if he tells her, she will get more tensed and hence it's better to avoid it as of now.